Anti-Vaxxer Unleashes On ABC Reporter In Local Cafe

Rural ABC Journalist, Melanie Groves has gone viral on Twitter for sharing footage of an anti-vaxxer berating her.

According to Groves, she was lining up to order at a local cafe in Mackay when a woman approached her and confronted her.

Groves then began filming the situation and later posted it on Twitter, the post has since garnered over 6,000 likes.

Groves wrote: “Just FYI I’m a 29-year-old journo who reports primarily on rural issues and the environment. Today this kind lady had some words for me in line at the Mackay Coffee. Big thanks to the staff for defending me and calling security.”

The woman being filmed can be heard saying: “I was just saying that the ABC spread lies, and she’s part of a company that is peddling lies.”

While an off-camera, cafe worker appears to be trying to deescalate the situation. Eventually, the cafe worker asks the woman to leave.

After the post went viral, Groves took to Twitter again to give some context to the situation.

Groves wrote: “This encounter was after about a minute of this lady telling me (also all filmed but no point recycling lies) that the vaccine is going to kill everyone in a few years and that the ABC (and other media) should be done for crimes against humanity and domestic terrorism.”

Groves then also tweeted that she was fine and she got a coffee after the incident.