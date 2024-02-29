AMPR Group Secures 18 Client Wins
Communications agency AMPR Group has accelerated to hit high speeds in 2024, celebrating 18 new and returning client wins across its major events, fashion, beauty and consumer portfolios.
The global spotlight will be on Melbourne in March as AMPR prepares to bring a series of exciting projects to life. Kicking off with the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival, AMPR will celebrate 24 years as the Festival’s dedicated communications agency.
From fashion to fast cars, AMPR is proud to again partner with Australian Grand Prix Corporation to deliver the Formula One Rolex Australian Grand Prix’s highly anticipated launch event, Glamour on the Grid, one of the most sought-after invitations on Melbourne’s social calendar. PHOTO 2024 International Festival of Photography, Australia’s largest photography festival returns from 1 to 24 March 2024 for its third edition, with AMPR again shining a lens on the best contemporary photographers and artists from Australia and around the world.
In other client news, AMPR’s fashion and consumer credentials continue to strengthen with new client wins from Platypus, Nude Lucy, Camp Australia, kikki.K and James Said and further renewals of longstanding accounts including the Witchery White Shirt campaign, Garen Jewellery, Specsavers, Sussan, Nine West, Dune London and Accent Group.
In beauty, AMPR’s established portfolio continues to glow-up as it welcomes new clients Synergie Skin, Wildhood and Bioderma.
AMPR’s enviable client portfolio and 25+ strong team are supported by an experienced and dedicated senior leadership team, including Anna Garbutt, Ashleigh Bonica and Emma Lomas.
The dynamic trio are further bolstered by strategic support from Acting General Manager Jennifer Walsh, Managing Director Sarah Gale and newly welcomed Senior Consultant and AMPR Alumni Morgan Hill.
Jennifer Walsh, AMPR Group’s Acting General Manager, is excited by Group’s accomplishments less than eight weeks into the new year. “AMPR Group is proud to be the communications agency of choice for such an impressive portfolio of local and international brands and organisations. It is a testament to our team’s dedication, unique experience and ability to deliver campaigns that buck trends and spark conversations.
It’s pleasing to see our brand partners prioritise investment into communications practices and see the positive impact and results in turn. We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2024 and delivering innovation and success to our new and highly valued existing clients”.
AMPR is a national agency based in Melbourne and Sydney with over 30 years’ experience. Long term AMPR clients include: Accent Group, Bondi Sands, City of Melbourne, David Jones, Forever New, Hada Labo, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Royal, PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival, NGV Gala, Nissan, Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, PUMA, Specsavers, Swisse, SUSSAN, Village Cinemas and the Witchery White Shirt to name a few.
Please login with linkedin to commentAMPR
Latest News
Energy Safe Victoria Partners With DPR&Co For Certificate Of Electrical Safety Campaign
Energy Safe Victoria has launched a new public safety campaign to alert Victorians to the importance of obtaining a Certificate of Electrical Safety from their licensed electrician. Your electrician is responsible for providing you with a certificate after any work has been completed. This is your proof that the work is safe and compliant. “Research […]
It’s Friday Quiz Time! Have You Been Paying Attention?
🥳 Congratulations to Pia McMorran 🥳 of Emotive for taking the top prize in last week’s trivia! Could you be our next lucky winner? Try your luck below to find out! Think you have what it takes to be our next lucky winner? Share your results below for your chance to win.
Gen Z Abandoning “Life Blueprint” Focused On Money & Career To Hang Out With Friends
Gen Z have apparently jettisoned the “life blueprint” set by preceding generations with a focus on living in the moment, being happy and bonding with friends, according to a new survey. Collating responses from more than 2,680 Gen Z’ers across Australia and New Zealand, the study conducted by Secret Sounds Connect, the commercial rights, experiential […]
Cannes In Cairns 2024 Agenda Revealed!
An almighty chunk of the Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest agenda has been revealed, and there is plenty in store for you. Lead image: Fernando Machado, CMO, NotCo Revellers can expect three days of cracking content from 4-7 June. From global keynotes and marvellous marketers to film directors, professors and all-round media and creative […]
Cannes In Cairns Early Bird Ticket Prices Ending Soon!
Early bird ticket prices for Cannes in Cairns 2024 are ending soon, so you’ll need to move quickly to save money on the hottest ticket in town (or anywhere!). You have until 31 March to secure your ticket at the discounted price of $1,979.99 inclusive of GST. What’s more, you can get even tastier discounts […]
Leonardo da Vinci’s Priceless Codex Atlanticus Comes To Australia For The First Time As Part Of THE LUME Melbourne’s New Blockbuster Experience
Marking a historic moment, THE LUME Melbourne will welcome original pages from Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Atlanticus to Australian shores for the first time, as they touch down on March 9, before going on display to the public from March 16, when Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius presented by Webuild opens to […]
The Lumery Appoints Emma Egerton To Executive Manager, Professional Services
23 February 2024 - Leading Marketing and Technology Consultancy, The Lumery has appointed current Head of Strategy & Experience, Emma Egerton to Executive Manager, Professional Services.
Peninsula Grammar Inspires Students To ‘Unleash Greatness’ In A New Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall
Peninsula Grammar has launched a ground-breaking new campaign, ‘Unleash Greatness’, that shows how the School is tapping into the limitless potential within each student to help them soar to new heights.
Eyeota Selects Proximic By Comscore To Provide Enhanced Cookieless Predictive Audience Targeting
Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company and a global source of data for digital marketing, have selected Proximic by Comscore, a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, as its preferred partner for making its full taxonomy of audience segments available for contextual cookieless targeting.
Guinness Brewery Of Meteorology Wins JCDecaux Programmatic Campaign Of The Year
While Guinness is busy winning awards, B&T reckons it should focus on training hospo workers to pull a decent pint of it.
TV Ratings: MAFS Total TV Reach Climbs To 3,041,000 Over 7 Days
Shelf life for MAFS TV show significantly longer than shelf life of MAFS couples.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Sponsors Behind All The Glitz & Glamour Of The 2024 Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
Here are the brands getting involved in Mardi Gras. Still waiting to confirm which company is making all the outfits.
Avenue C’s Daniel Cutrone: Creative Agencies Are “Missing A Massive Trick” With Audio
Unclear whether the Audio Summit remark fell on deaf ears.
“Driven By Greed”: Is NRL In Vegas Really About Expanding The Game Or Just Expanding Gambling Revenue?
B&T asking the hard questions here on gambling. We've even considered nixing our daily TAB visit.
Did Somebody Say ‘Spend Less?’: Menulog Parent Axes $250m From Marketing Budget
There's only one way out of this situation. Doubling our weekly kebab order from 4 to 8.
SCA Results: Profits Slump 71% Amid “Challenging” Ad Market, Discussions With ARN Remain Ongoing
SCA cites weak ad market as profit slump. Set to sell off all the fuzzy microphone things to atone for shortfall.
“There Was A Sense Of Barbie On Every Corner” – B&T Chats With Universal’s Director Of Marketing Suzanne Stretton-Brown
Much like a five year old girl, B&T is refusing to put Barbie down just yet.
The Coffee Commune’s “Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe” Achieves Record Entries
To promote the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe’, The Coffee Commune (TCC) harnessed the power of radio, digital and programmatic OOH. The seven-week campaign also served to increase The Coffee Commune’s membership, and via TFM Digital, it saw a record 39,633 entries garnered (28,774 unique), with 880+ cafes nominated. Teaming up […]
Are Media Nabs Carly Bowra From Seven Network
Bowra seen sneaking out of Seven office with branded mug, notepad and USB stick in pocket.
OMA 2023 Creative Collection: UberEats Delivers A Win
While UberEats marketing team is on a roll, we're still wondering why our food turns up cold.
QMS Helps Brands Shine With Pride For Sydney’s Mardi Gras Festival
QMS set to hand over billboards to Pride-themed campaigns. Unconfirmed on approach for for NRL Grand Final.
The Pistol Locks & Loads New Leadership Team
We're delighted to see The Pistol firing from the hip and taking a shot with a pun-laden press release.
“Genius!!” – Network 10 Gives Tillies Goalkeeper A Hilarious Job Title Switch
Network 10 brainbox rewarded for quick-thinking gag with medium-sized internet reaction.
In A League Of Its Own: NRL Season Kicks Off On Nine This Weekend
B&T reminds you to sign up for that office tipping comp and not forget all about it by the end of March.
DoubleVerify Launches Pre-Bid ‘Made for Advertising’ Tiered Categories For Elevated Brand Suitability
There are a helluva lot of buzzwords in this headline. The rest of the article proves even more confounding.
Havas Wins Viatris & Uniting Property Services In Competitive Pitches
Havas picks up two new accounts here, though we have no idea what either of them do.
Crime Pays: Global-First IAB Australia & Neuro-Insight Proves Effectiveness Of True Crime Podcast Advertising
Thought you were alone with your slightly strange true crime obsession? Turns out the world is full of you weirdos.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Melbourne FC Rocked By Off-Field Scandals But Partnership Portfolio Remains Solid
Joel Smith's off-field antics doing nothing to assuage sponsors enthusiasm for the Demons.
Google Nabs NAB CMO Suzana Ristevski
Ristevski swaps dull world of finance for the exciting world of, well, controlling the world.
“Cornerstones Of Community Strength”: CARE Spotlights Vital Role Of Women To Overcome Poverty & Recover From Conflict & Disaster
CARE Australia launches powerful new campaign for IWD. Certainly better than hosting a bake sale.
“It’s A Day Tinged With Sadness For New Zealand’s Media Landscape”: 300 Jobs Lost As NewsHub Announces Closure
It's a terrible day for journos in New Zealand with NewsHub closing its doors.
There’s Still Time To Enter This Year’s TikTok Young Lions!
One of them weird adrenaline junkies who like to leave everything to the last minute? Now is your official cue to panic.
Dee Madigan: Govt’s Zero Chance Ads ‘Strategically Smart’ And ‘Well Executed’
Dee Madigan sheds light on government's controversial border security ads.
You Thought Media Was Bad? Here Are The Tech Players With The Biggest Gender Pay Gaps
No amount of ping pong tables or free company t-shirts can get you out of these poor numbers.
STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist, Presented By Vevo, Is HERE!
B&T is not responsible for any riots, jealousy or emotional pain caused by the publishing of this list.
Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership
If this partnership means anything other than a car on a surfboard, then B&T doesn't want it.