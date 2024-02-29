AMPR Group Secures 18 Client Wins

Communications agency AMPR Group has accelerated to hit high speeds in 2024, celebrating 18 new and returning client wins across its major events, fashion, beauty and consumer portfolios.

The global spotlight will be on Melbourne in March as AMPR prepares to bring a series of exciting projects to life. Kicking off with the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival, AMPR will celebrate 24 years as the Festival’s dedicated communications agency.

From fashion to fast cars, AMPR is proud to again partner with Australian Grand Prix Corporation to deliver the Formula One Rolex Australian Grand Prix’s highly anticipated launch event, Glamour on the Grid, one of the most sought-after invitations on Melbourne’s social calendar. PHOTO 2024 International Festival of Photography, Australia’s largest photography festival returns from 1 to 24 March 2024 for its third edition, with AMPR again shining a lens on the best contemporary photographers and artists from Australia and around the world.

In other client news, AMPR’s fashion and consumer credentials continue to strengthen with new client wins from Platypus, Nude Lucy, Camp Australia, kikki.K and James Said and further renewals of longstanding accounts including the Witchery White Shirt campaign, Garen Jewellery, Specsavers, Sussan, Nine West, Dune London and Accent Group.

In beauty, AMPR’s established portfolio continues to glow-up as it welcomes new clients Synergie Skin, Wildhood and Bioderma.

AMPR’s enviable client portfolio and 25+ strong team are supported by an experienced and dedicated senior leadership team, including Anna Garbutt, Ashleigh Bonica and Emma Lomas.

The dynamic trio are further bolstered by strategic support from Acting General Manager Jennifer Walsh, Managing Director Sarah Gale and newly welcomed Senior Consultant and AMPR Alumni Morgan Hill.

Jennifer Walsh, AMPR Group’s Acting General Manager, is excited by Group’s accomplishments less than eight weeks into the new year. “AMPR Group is proud to be the communications agency of choice for such an impressive portfolio of local and international brands and organisations. It is a testament to our team’s dedication, unique experience and ability to deliver campaigns that buck trends and spark conversations.
It’s pleasing to see our brand partners prioritise investment into communications practices and see the positive impact and results in turn. We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2024 and delivering innovation and success to our new and highly valued existing clients”.

AMPR is a national agency based in Melbourne and Sydney with over 30 years’ experience. Long term AMPR clients include: Accent Group, Bondi Sands, City of Melbourne, David Jones, Forever New, Hada Labo, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Royal, PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival, NGV Gala, Nissan, Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, PUMA, Specsavers, Swisse, SUSSAN, Village Cinemas and the Witchery White Shirt to name a few.




