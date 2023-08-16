Airline Lampoons Embarrassing Dads On Holidays, Launching Its Own “Dad’s Club”

According to a study of 1000 passengers who fly British budget airline EasyJet, one of the most embarrassing things about a vacation on the continent is the apparent behaviour of dads!

The study found most-embarrassing vacationing dad faux pas included snoring by the pool, rocking socks and sandals and overdoing it at the all-you-can-eat buffet.

Enter a new campaign for the airline that plays on a hotel’s traditional ‘kid’s club’ but this time it’s a club for embarrassing dads and kids who need some time away.

According to EasyJet the club actually exists at one of its Spanish hotels on the Costa del So – the Holiday World Polynesia in Benalmádena.

The promo video, fronted by comedian Omid Djaliliedian, spoofs dad’s holiday loves including air guitar tuition, bad dancing and frisbee throwing.

The spoof spot was created by London agency Taylor Herring PR. Check it out below, although B&T does warn it arguably carries clichéd tropes of men that are probably best left in the 70s.

Commenting on his appearance in the work, Djaliliedian said, “It’s a rite of passage for us dads to embarrass our kids. It comes with the job. So I’m very proud to have teamed up with EasyJet Holidays to unveil a new club just for dads. A safe space to learn how to throw a frisbee, dance without pulling a muscle and crafting brilliant jokes for the 21st century.”