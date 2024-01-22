AIBC Unveils New Board

The International Association of Business Communicators (AIBC), a global network of 15,500 business communication professionals, elected eight new high profile Board members at their recent Annual General Meeting for the New South Wales branch.

Lead Image:

Top Row: Patrick Armstrong, Aleks Gorgievski, Jeremy Hyman and Lana Boardman

Bottom Row: Lucy Hose, Paula Batho, Jaci Burns and Sue Woodward

The eight new Directors bring a diverse mix of experience and skills, and provide valuable representation of key groups within our membership.

Patrick Armstrong – Program Communication Lead at Westpac

Aleks Gorgievski – Head of Internal Communications, Platforms, Content & Engagement at Woolworths

Jeremy Hyman – Head of Communications at Baker McKenzie

Lana Boardman – Senior Director, Corporate Communications at Optus

Lucy Hose – Senior Communications Manager, HealthShare NSW

Paula Batho – Communications Manager, Big W

Jaci Burns – Chief Marketing Officer, Market Expertise

Sue Woodward – Director, Brand, Marketing and Communications at Minter Ellison

Note, the eight new Board members will join five continuing Board members:

Megan Thomas – President of AIBC (NSW chapter) and Managing Director of Buzz Communications Australia Asha Oberoi – Vice-President of AIBC (NSW chapter) and Managing Director and Head of Digital and Insights at FTI Consulting Jane Hamilton – Internal Communications Manager at Carnival Australia Luke Morgan – Head of Internal Communications at Woolworths Group Alicia Baertsoen – Associate Client Director at Edelman

Founded in 1970, The International Association of Business Communicators provides a professional network of over 15,500 business communication professionals in over 80 countries.

The NSW Chapter, based in Sydney services members in Sydney and NSW.