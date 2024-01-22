AIBC Unveils New Board

AIBC Unveils New Board
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The International Association of Business Communicators (AIBC), a global network of 15,500 business communication professionals, elected eight new high profile Board members at their recent Annual General Meeting for the New South Wales branch.

Lead Image:

Top Row: Patrick Armstrong, Aleks Gorgievski, Jeremy Hyman and Lana Boardman

Bottom Row: Lucy Hose, Paula Batho, Jaci Burns and Sue Woodward

The eight new Directors bring a diverse mix of experience and skills, and provide valuable representation of key groups within our membership.

  1. Patrick Armstrong – Program Communication Lead at Westpac

 

  1. Aleks Gorgievski – Head of Internal Communications, Platforms, Content & Engagement at Woolworths

 

  1. Jeremy Hyman – Head of Communications at Baker McKenzie

 

  1. Lana Boardman – Senior Director, Corporate Communications at Optus

 

  1. Lucy Hose – Senior Communications Manager, HealthShare NSW

 

  1. Paula Batho – Communications Manager, Big W

 

  1. Jaci Burns – Chief Marketing Officer, Market Expertise

 

  1. Sue Woodward – Director, Brand, Marketing and Communications at Minter Ellison

 

Note, the eight new Board members will join five continuing Board members:

 

  1. Megan Thomas – President of AIBC (NSW chapter) and Managing Director of Buzz Communications Australia
  2. Asha Oberoi – Vice-President of AIBC (NSW chapter) and Managing Director and Head of Digital and Insights at FTI Consulting
  3. Jane Hamilton – Internal Communications Manager at Carnival Australia
  4. Luke Morgan – Head of Internal Communications at Woolworths Group
  5. Alicia Baertsoen – Associate Client Director at Edelman

Founded in 1970, The International Association of Business Communicators provides a professional network of over 15,500 business communication professionals in over 80 countries.

The NSW Chapter, based in Sydney services members in Sydney and NSW.

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

International Association of Business Communicators

Latest News

Uber Eats Rewards Sustainable Practices Via New Partnership With Planet Ark
  • Marketing

Uber Eats Rewards Sustainable Practices Via New Partnership With Planet Ark

Located in the heart of the picturesque Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney’s The Palm House this morning became witness to the launch of a historic multi-year partnership between Uber Eats and Planet Ark designed to help Australian restaurants move towards more sustainable packaging. Lead Image: L-R – Rebecca Gilling & Bec Nyst The partnership is an […]

Businessman use tablet and smart phone for Stock Market
  • Advertising

DEPT Australia Unveils Cutting-Edge Insights At Exclusive Global Trends Event

Digital Native Agency DEPT Australia hosted an exclusive sneak peek of its highly anticipated global Trends Event at its Sydney office. The invitation-only gathering brought together a select group of marketers for an exploration of the future of marketing in 2024. The overarching themes of “Connection, Creativity & Culture” focused on the transformative influence of […]

Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin
  • Media

Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin

Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has launched the third iteration of Squarespace Collection with Rick Rubin, legendary music producer and founder of Def Jam Recordings. Rick Rubin collaborated with Squarespace to unite his creative endeavours and inspiration in one place with Tetragrammaton.com — an online world of curated materials […]

Browsing Movie On Streaming Media Service.
  • Campaigns

AGL Powers More Household Essentials With Electricity, Gas, Telco and Netflix

AGL Energy and Netflix have entered into an exclusive energy and streaming partnership, available to residential customers. The new offer provides customers with AGL’s competitive electricity rates and Netflix Standard with Ads (RRP $6.99 per month or almost $84 annually), all included in the plan. AGL Chief Customer Officer, Jo Egan, said the exclusive energy […]

Can You Turn A Suit Into A Creative?
  • Opinion

Can You Turn A Suit Into A Creative?

This columnist asks can a suit become a creative? B&T would add to that - can a suit become less anally retentive?

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
London, UK - July 31, 2018: The buttons of the app Reddit, surrounded by Pinterest, Whatsapp, and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
  • Technology

Reddit To Go Public In March

Reddit looking to go public. And by that we mean list on the stock market, not reveal some lascivious secret.