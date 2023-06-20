AFL’s Ben Cousins Lands Morning Sports TV Job

West Coast legend Ben Cousins will now be reading the morning sports bulletin on Channel 7 in Perth.

The AFL player had his first shift on Monday as he continues to turn his life around following his recovery from a widely reported drug addiction.

Cousins has presented a weekly segment (presented by Adrian Barich) on 7 News since July last year. In the segment, he gives expert analysis on the big talking points from the football coming up.

After deciding not to initially promote Cousin’s move into TV, Seven has reportedly expanded his role after being impressed by his on-screen presence.

Cousins will present the bulletin three days a week, whilst continuing his segment on Barich’s show).

“It’s been fun. A journey, but I’m learning every day,” Cousins said.

“I can tell you, as the words scroll through, it’s harder than it looks.”

Seven Perth news director Ray Kuka is reported to have said that Cousin’s has natural ability.

“You can see why Cousins was a footy star. He’s of course got natural ability, but his work ethic is incredibly impressive,” Kuka said.

“His ability to focus, apply and strive for the best is a credit to him.

“It, of course, doesn’t hurt that the camera loves him.”

Cousin’s AFL career famously spiralled out of control after he resigned from captain of the West Coast in 2006, following an RBT which led to the revelation he had a substance abuse problem. He also spent 12-months in prison in 2017 for stalking the mother of his children Maylea Tinecheff.