Advertisers Splurge On OOH For The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, QMS and its City of Sydney network special event advertisers are ready to be part of the action.

Seven advertisers have joined forces with QMS’ City of Sydney digital street furniture network to showcase the history-making event: Visa, Xero, Elvis: A Musical Revolution, Visit Victoria, AHM Health Insurance, Aussie Broadband and FIFA.

The campaigns will run across bespoke packs created for the event within the City of Sydney footprint, in which 73 per cent of the panels are located within two kilometres of Sydney Football Stadium, official fan zones, pubs and clubs.

QMS’ digital network, combined with its audience data analysis, has allowed for the creation of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 event specific packages. Each advertiser will be able to amplify its presence where key events are happening to maximise the connection with the influx of audiences expected within the City of Sydney.

Hosted in the southern hemisphere for the first time, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the biggest standalone women’s sporting event in history and will draw hundreds of thousands of people to Sydney. QMS executive general manager, Mark Fairhurst, said: “Like all of Australia, we are thrilled about the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and will be cheering on the Matildas as they chase the Cup on their home soil.

“We are very excited to work with our commercial partners to mark this incredible sporting competition. The QMS City of Sydney network offers a rare out of home opportunity to target football fans as they travel to stadia, fan zones, pubs and clubs, and represents a great way to get behind the Matildas and to support women’s sport.

“Women’s sport is vibrant, inspiring and increasingly popular. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will bring with it enormous cultural and positive change for participation in sport – especially in the lead up to the 2024 Paris Olympics Games,” he said.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be a premier tourism and major event drawcard for Sydney. As WorldPride and Vivid Sydney have shown recently, big events draw big audiences and there’s no place like the City of Sydney to bring that scale and excitement to life.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the biggest in history, with 32 nations competing across 64 matches for the highly coveted title. It will take place in nine host cities and 10 2/2 stadia in Australia and New Zealand, marking the first time it has been played in two nations. The opening ceremony and first match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on 20 July, while the 20 August final will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.