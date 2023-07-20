Adland’s Well-Intended But Bumbling LGBTQI+ Allyship Gets Roasted In Witty Spoof Video

There’s no doubt that LGBTQI+ issues are now front and foremost in most advertising agencies’ thinking. However, as well-intentioned as they often are, it can still come across as forced and bumbling to the very people its trying to promote – the LGBTQI+ community!

Enter a parody video out of the US with the title that arguably every industry creative can relate to – “Love that, but….”

The spoof spot’s the work of LGBTQI+ action group Do the WeRQ whose aim is to increase queer creativity and representation in the marketing industry.

Do the WeRQ has partnered with creative video agency K&C for the video that was filmed in the agency’s offices and used actual staff.

It follows the exploits of a young female creative and her attempts to rally colleagues to her LGBTQI+ cause only to be met with the dreaded “love that, but…!” There’s even a nod to the never-ending Bud Light disaster.

It’s undoubtedly something everyone who’s worked on a creative pitch can relate to. Squirm a little to the work below: