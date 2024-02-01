ADIA Announces Return Of Future Leaders Program

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced the return of its popular Future Leaders conference program, designed to develop business and leadership skills in the next generation of research and insights professionals.

Lead Image: 2023 Future Leaders Session (supplied)

Open to ADIA members and non-members, the Future Leaders program, which successfully launched in 2023, will be held in Sydney next month as part of ADIA’s landmark annual Leaders Forum. The program is aimed at supporting insights businesses in attracting and retaining talented future industry leaders.

This year, the half-day session on March 6 will provide up-and-coming data, insights, and research executives the chance to engage and learn to lead in an ever-changing world. The program will explore leadership issues relating to risk, legal strategy and vision, health and wellness, and leading through change.

“The ADIA Leaders Forum has a long legacy within the industry, and we’re excited to continue that in 2024. We were overwhelmed with the success of our inaugural Future Leaders program last year and we’re thrilled to have it on our 2024 agenda,” said ADIA CEO Sarah Campbell.

“The Future Leaders program is a good opportunity to start preparing our leaders of tomorrow – we want our up-and-coming industry representatives to leave the session with new ideas and inspiration to take into their careers”.

“As a leading industry body, we recognise our responsibility to both attract and educate the next generation of data, research, and insight experts, particularly in light of the nation’s ongoing talent crisis. This is an opportunity to help future-proof our industry and ensure its long-term success”.

Wallis Social Research senior consultant, Tori Hunt, who attended last year’s session said that “The Future Leaders session was a great experience. It wasn’t just about tools and inspiration, but a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded peers at a similar career juncture. Rarely do we get the chance to co-mingle with counterparts from other research companies, making this session refreshing and quite different to any other professional development day I’ve participated in before”.

The full Leaders Forum, designed for data, insights, and research industry C-suite executives, will be held on Thursday 7 March. It will feature a range of keynote speakers, discussing how to lead with purpose. Guest speakers will explore AI and technology, Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) upcoming changes to privacy law, economic forecasting, business strategy, corporate social responsibility, data quality, and critical industry insights, among other topics.

“This year’s forum comes at a time when the nation is in-flux, with rising cost-of-living, inflationary pressures, and global turbulence, leaving many leaders feeling unsettled about the future. The Leaders Forum is a safe space for our C-Suite executive members to come together to navigate these complexities. When businesses are faced with economic uncertainty, they need leaders who can rise above challenges, innovate, and build a path to success – this conference program is designed to give our members the tools and insights to fortify their organisations,” said ADIA president George Zdanowicz.

The ADIA Leaders Forum will be held at the Ovolo Hotel in Woolloomooloo from March 6 -7.

The Future Leaders session will be held from 12pm – 5pm on March 6 and is open to all industry representatives (members and non-members).

The Leaders Forum will be held from 8.45am – 5pm on March 7 and is open to all ADIA members CEOs, managing directors, presidents, owners, and C-level Executives at market research, consumer insights and data analytics agencies.

Both sessions also include post-forum networking opportunities.