Angelene Falk To Appear As Guest Speaker At ADIA Annual Leaders Forum

The Australian Data and Insights Associating has announced Australian information commissioner Angelene Falk as special guest speaker in its upcoming annual leaders forum.

Appointed to the role of information commissioner and privacy commissioner in 2018, Falk has advanced the protection of Australians’ privacy through her work on international privacy bodies, helping shape global data protection policies and cross- border initiatives.

The ADIA will be hosting a fireside chat ‘Bringing the privacy act into the Digital Age‘ with Falk to discuss the impending changes to Australia’s privacy laws.

“The bill to amend the Privacy Act 1988 is anticipated this year, making it a prime opportunity for our members to hear from Commissioner Falk first-hand on how the changes will impact businesses nationally,” said ADIA CEO Sarah Campbell

Campbell said Falk’s discussion was set to be a highlight of the 2024 Leaders Forum agenda: “Her involvement in this year’s forum is particularly significant, in light of the Federal Government’s commitment to overhauling Australia’s privacy laws to make the statute fit-for-purpose in the digital age”.

As the head of the office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and outgoing privacy commissioner, Falk has experience with Australian Government agencies, the private sector and international organisations.