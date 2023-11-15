9News Melbourne Appoints Tom Morris As Chief Football Reporter

9News has announced the appointment of Tom Morris as chief football reporter for its Melbourne bulletin.

Widely regarded as one of Australia’s premier AFL newsbreakers, Morris brings a wealth of experience and contacts to the news team.

Before joining 9News, Morris held prominent positions at Fox Footy and SEN, solidifying his reputation as a trusted and insightful voice in the world of Aussie Rules.

His dedication to covering the sport has earned him recognition, with the latest feather in his cap being the prestigious ‘Alf Brown Award’. Awarded by the Australian Football Media Association in September, Tom was celebrated as the best overall media performer of the year, a testament to his exceptional contributions to football journalism.

In addition to his role as chief football reporter, Morris will also be lending his expertise to the acclaimed Footy Classified program, further enhancing the comprehensive coverage of AFL on Nine.

Hugh Nailon, Director of 9News Melbourne, expressed his excitement about Tom Morris joining the team, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Tom Morris to 9News Melbourne as our Chief Football Reporter. This is an important new position in our newsroom, reflecting our audience’s demand for exclusive footy yarns. We look forward to Tom breaking stories across all 9News platforms, and setting the agenda in this footy-mad town.”

Tony Jones, sports presenter for 9News Melbourne, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Tom Morris to the 9News Melbourne team as our Chief Football Reporter. Tom’s deep understanding of the AFL and his exceptional journalism skills are a perfect fit for our sports coverage. I look forward to working alongside him and bringing our viewers the best insights into the world of football.”

Morris said: “I am excited to join the hugely respected and iconic 9News team and to play a role on Footy Classified, which has been a key staple of my football diet since I was a boy. I look forward to reporting on the biggest and best stories from inside the game we are so passionate about and working within a highly regarded team. I am thankful for the opportunity and grateful for the faith that’s been shown in me by Channel 9.”