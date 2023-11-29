Zitcha & Broadsign Partner To Drive Global In-Store Retail Media Market

Zitcha and Broadsign have teamed up to integrate the Broadsign out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform with Zitcha’s retail media platform.

The collaboration empowers retailers to maximise and monetise in-store digital display networks and enables advertising partners to easily view and book available in-store inventory and review campaign performance alongside the retailer’s other media channels.

With the combined technologies, a retail brand and its advertising partners can now develop more holistic on and off-site retail marketing strategies and better leverage the retailer’s first-party data for more effective customer targeting and attribution reporting. The integration arrives as 80 percent of shopping still happens in-store, and retail media is expected to reach $125.7 billion in 2023, providing a clearer view into return on advertising spend (ROAS).

“The potential of in-store retail media is huge and yet still relatively underutilised by retailers and brand advertisers. We think the ability to run in-store screens and report on transactions, similar to other marketing channels, is going to be a game changer for brands looking at how they spend their OOH budgets,” Troy Townsend, CEO at Zitcha said. “By harnessing Zitcha’s unified retail media platform and our native Broadsign integration, retailers around the world wanting a comprehensive retail media solution can simplify and supercharge their in-store screens to drive additional incremental revenues and sales for advertising partners”.

“Out-of-home and retail media are colliding, and we’re thrilled to be working with Zitcha to break down barriers to a more holistic retail media advertising experience,” said Adam Green SVP of strategy, Broadsign. “Our joint efforts will help retailers and advertisers reap the benefits of omnichannel advertising across retail media network inventory, including in-store displays. The new integration will allow them to reach audiences on the path to and now also at the point of purchase while simultaneously providing a simpler way for retailers to monetise their in-store display networks”.

A leader in out-of-home advertising technology, Broadsign works with retail giants globally – including Auchan, Ahold Delhaize, Coles, and Woolworths – to scale, manage and sell digital and static out-of-home inventory through automated software, intelligent campaign tools, network operations, and programmatic advertising.

Broadsign is the latest major partnership for Zitcha and follows its recent announcement with Meta to integrate the Managed Partner Ads API into its unified retail media platform to simply and effectively connect advertisers with off-site audiences across Facebook and Instagram at scale.