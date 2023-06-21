XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign

Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series, XXXX has launched the latest iteration of its “Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin” campaign via UM, in partnership with JC Decaux.

The latest iteration sees the conversion of some of XXXX’s Small Format OOH Panels into larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the individual postcodes of where the installation is located.

“It’s all a bit of fun, and another way of giving Queenslanders a way of showcasing pride in their origin,” said Aidan O’Brien, senior planning manager, UM.

“For maximum impact and fan engagement we have chosen high traffic locations located right in the middle of footy heartland. But despite all the hype, I still say ‘Go the Blues’, but then again I am a New South Welshman!”

Lion, head of marketing, Core Beer, Chris Allan said: “Our Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin campaign just keeps getting bigger and better as we constantly look for more ways to engage fans, encourage them to show their pride and support for their local community, and their favourite origin team: the Queensland Maroons.

“In the age of attention marketing, these 3D cans are an inspired new way to capture and engage our drinkers’ attention and remind fans that XXXX is the beer of choice this Origin series.”

This is the second consecutive year XXXX has run its successful “Queenslanders Pride in their Origin” campaign where the brand removes its logo from the Queensland jersey, replacing it with a postcode of the player’s choosing, in an effort to celebrate the contributions of the broader community and allow players to represent their ‘origin’.