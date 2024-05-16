ANZ, Lyre’s, Uber, Adam Ballesty & An Australian Of The Year – More Big Names Join Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest!

With less than a month to go, there are just a few final moving parts to the epic Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest agenda.

Lead image: Adam Ballesty, CMO, GM, Growth Consultant.

In case you missed it, we revealed that multi-award-winning journalist and TV host Lisa Wilkinson AM is set to join the incredible keynote lineup. But that’s not all.

New to the slate is more detail around Pinterest’s special guests, bestselling author, award-winning filmmaker, Australian of the Year in 2023 Taryn Brumfitt on day one, and founder and CEO of Amplified Intelligence Karen Nelson-Field, who will be speaking on day two.

Read more: Grab A Sneak Peek At Pinterest’s Special Guests This Cannes in Cairns!

Bolstering the lineup for the 4-7 June event is also Kristy Bloomfield, senior vice president, global marketing, Lyre’s Spirit Co, who joins The Marketing Academy scholar ‘Holy Shit! The Importance Of Adding Risk To Your Marketing Mix’ panel.

The session will look at the increasingly rigorous application of marketing science in Australia and whether it signals the end of risk-taking in the marketing mix or the opposite with the principles of marketing effectiveness requiring marketers to roll the dice to deliver above-expectation results.

Who better to interrogate this sweary topic than CMO of Tourism Australia Susan Coghill, who will lead the unpeeling of this onion, supported by panellists Robbie Brammall from noted risk takers Mona and Ruth Haffenden from underpants unicorn Boody.

Sian Chadwick GM of marketing Australia of banking giant ANZ will also join ‘The Good, The Bad & The Ugly – Top Marketers Cut to The Chase’ panel which digs into the thought process and motivation of today’s top marketer and how that will differ in 2025.

Andy Ridley founding CEO at Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef and founding CEO of Earth Hour also joins the program, alongside Jenn Chin, global director purpose-led impact, Uncommon Kind and former TV Journalist turned head of content and PR at Sunday Gravy, Sean Sowerby.

In the ‘Good Intentions vs Taking Action. How Credible Are You?’ panel, the trio will discuss how brands and businesses must rigorously challenge their choices around purpose and profit and adapt to purpose-led growth — not BS buzzwords with no depth or impact.

But what does authentic and credible action look like? Prepare to walk away from this session motivated, fired up and ready to do much more than you’re doing now

“There is no better time or place than Cannes in Cairns for industry execs to expand their knowledge, boost their creative nous and network with the most influential people across the sector,” said Cannes in Cairns content director Pippa Chambers.

“From industry legends and sports and TV stars to entrepreneurs, professors, film directors, CEOs and brilliant creatives – when the content splits into two streams it’s a hard task to work out which session to attend.”

Fresh on the agenda is also Adam Ballesty, CMO, GM, growth consultant who will be starring on the ‘Eff-off! The Efficiency Panel,’ and Ralph van Dijk, founder of Eardrum and Resonance Sonic Branding, bringing his expertise to the ‘Where’s The Action in Audio?’ session.

Session detail has also been added to Disney’s ‘When Sport & Culture Collide’ session.

With next generation sports fans in Australia rapidly consuming content, and basketball being the game on everyone’s lips — thanks to participation, viewership and fandom skyrocketing — it’s time to delve into what authentic fan connection looks like, as well as why the intersection of sport and culture is so crucial. Stay tuned to see who else will be joining Paul Smith, chairman and founder of Total Sport and Entertainment and Majority Owner of the Sydney Kings, NBL on this fascinating panel.

Check out the full Cannes in Cairns agenda now!

Other top speakers include ex-NBA star Luc Longley, winner of Alone Australia Gina Chick, actor Richard Roxburgh, former artistic director of the Bangarra Dance Theatre Stephen Page AO, KIC founders and podcast hosts Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, industry icons Jane Caro and Dee Madigan and many of the biggest and best brands and adland agencies from not just Australia, but broader APAC and the US.

Stay tuned for the final session reveals from Tinder, Citizens of the Reef, Snapchat, GumGum and Montu.

New to the speaker slate are:

Andy Ridley, founding CEO at Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, founding CEO of Earth Hour

Channa Goonasekara, senior marketing manager and brand lead, Uber Eats

Adam Ballesty, CMO, GM, Growth Consultant

Henry Innis, co-founder and chief executive, Mutinex

Jenn Chin, global director purpose-led impact, Uncommon Kind

Kristy Bloomfield, senior vice president global marketing, Lyre’s Spirit Co

Sian Chadwick, GM marketing Australia, ANZ

Tamra Forde, director and owner, Ten Four Media

Sean Sowerby, former TV Journalist, head of content and PR, Sunday Gravy

Angela Smith, CEO, Affinity

Emily Taylor, founder, chief strategy officer and Gruen Panelist

Ralph van Dijk, founder, Eardrum and Resonance Sonic Branding

Paul Smith, chairman and founder, Total Sport and Entertainment, majority owner of the Sydney Kings, NBL.

To see what other brands are appearing at Cannes in Cairns, across no less than 16 sessions click HERE!