Lisa Wilkinson AM To Join Cannes In Cairns As Keynote Speaker

Multi-Award Winning Journalist and TV Host Lisa Wilkinson AM is set to join the incredible keynote lineup at next month’s Cannes in Cairns Presented by Pinterest.

Having lived much of her life in the public eye, Lisa Wilkinson is without doubt one of Australia’s most successful, admired and respected media personalities across multiple platforms.

Wilkinson has been at the forefront of Australian media for more than four decades – and for the last 25 of those years graced our TV screens, often making headlines herself, as well as delivering them.

From her major TV network switch from Nine to Ten and media storm on the issue of the gender pay gap, to her “triumph for truth” around the recent Bruce Lehrmann defamation case, Wilkinson is no stranger to the spotlight as she continues to fight for truth and justice.

The vehement advocate for women in the media, has a story of strength, resilience and determination. A story that only attendees of Cannes in Cairns will be privy to.

Wilkinson is no stranger to speaking truth to power, but what impact does this have at a personal and professional level and how do you stay focused and positive in challenging times?

With drive, grit and determination as her raison d’etre, speaking on day one, Tuesday June 4th, at the fast-growing landmark industry event, Wilkinson will discuss what makes her tick, what she attributes her successes to and why personal growth never stops.

As well as these highs, she’ll tackle the lessons she’s learnt from the lows, her advocacy for women both inside and outside the media, and the crucial role trust plays in an ever-evolving, ever-changing world.

Held at Cairns Convention Centre, new to the keynote slate is also Taryn Brumfitt, Bestselling Author, Award-Winning Filmmaker, Australian of the Year in 2023.

In a candid chat with Sunita Gloster AM – who just this week joined the Diversity Council Australia as a director of the Board – inclusion pioneer Brumfitt, alongside Pinterest Managing Director Melinda Petrunoff, will deliver an inspiring and unmissable keynote. More detail to come soon.

"The speakers and topics at Cannes in Cairns are world class, and both Lisa and Taryn are the cherries on top," said Cannes in Cairns content director Pippa Chambers.

“There is no better time or place than Cannes in Cairns for industry execs to expand their knowledge, boost their creative nous and network with the most influential people across the sector.”

From Ex-National Basketball Association star Luc Longley, Adventurer winner of Alone Australia Gina Chick, Actor, Writer and Producer Richard Roxburgh and Former Artistic Director Bangarra Dance Theatre Stephen Page AO – to industry legends Jane Caro and Dee Madigan and the biggest and best brands and adland agencies from not just Australia, but broader APAC and the US – Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate gathering of the who’s who in adland.

Also new to the speaker slate this week:

Moola Sisaudia Marketing Strategy, Media & Innovation Lead Afterpay

Kristy Bloomfield Senior Vice President Global Marketing Lyre’s Spirit Co

Channa Goonasekara Senior Marketing Manager and Brand Lead Uber Eats

Jenn Chin Global Director Purpose-Led Impact Uncommon Kind

Henry Innis Co-Founder and Chief Executive Mutinex

Tamra Forde Director and Owner Ten Four Media

Sean Sowerby Former TV Journalist, Head of Content & PR Sunday Gravy

