Grab A Sneak Peek At Pinterest’s Special Guests This Cannes in Cairns!
With just mere weeks to go until Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, kicks off, we’ve got the official sneak peek of its mainstage special guests.
That’s right, the global visual discovery platform powerhouse is back with two epic keynote sessions.
Grab your Cannes in Cairns tickets now, before it’s too late!
“The quality of the Cannes in Cairns agenda this year is the best we’ve seen,” said Pinterest managing director Melinda Petrunoff.
“Pinterest is thrilled to be bringing two impactful and thought-leadership discussions to the agenda on the topics of inclusion and attention across day one and day two keynotes and we can’t wait to get over to Cairns.”
First up, on day one, is the ‘Body Image. The Scourge Of The Next Generation. Whose Responsibility Is It? session, featuring Australian of the Year 2023 Taryn Brumfitt.
An award-winning filmmaker, bestselling author and internationally sought-after keynote speaker, Brumfitt is a fiercely passionate advocate for social change whose message has reached more than 200 million people across the globe.
The co-executive director of The Embrace Collective, founder of the Body Image Movement, director of the EMBRACE and EMBRACE KIDS films and author of five books, her global crusade to help people embrace their bodies has seen her recognised by UN Women, Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, and the Geena Davis Institute.
In this opening keynote session on 4 June, in conversation with Sunita Gloster AM, alongside Pinterest Managing Director Melinda Petrunoff, the trio will discuss why brands, marketers and platforms alike must prioritise, strengthen and lead the way when it comes to inclusion within their content.
Attendees to the eagerly anticipated event will also be privy to Pinterest special guest, Dr Karen Nelson-Field on day two at 1.55pm.
The founder and CEO of Amplified Intelligence will star in a fireside chat with VP of global business marketing at Pinterest, Stacy Wright Malone, who is jetting in from San Francisco for the occasion.
In the ‘You’re Paying Attention to the Wrong Kind of Attention’ fireside chat, Nelson-Field will argue that by trying to be the loudest voice in market, you’re leaving a world of unlocked value on the table.
We’ll hear the latest research that shows how a far more holistic approach is the key to gaining real, quality attention – and achieving better business outcomes.
“We’re bringing industry experts to the stage on both these important topics of inclusion and attention and we’re looking forward to the dialogue these sessions create – and actionable insights and takeaways for attendees,” Petrunoff added.
Body Image. The Scourge of The Next Generation. Whose Responsibility Is It?
Brands, marketers and platforms alike must prioritise, strengthen and lead the way when it comes to inclusion within their content, while at the same time reflecting the audiences they serve.
So, why is it still not a priority? And whose responsibility is it?
Join Sunita Gloster AM in discussion with body image pioneer and 2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt, alongside Petrunoff, as they shine a light on the responsibility the industry has in championing and embracing inclusion.
You’re Paying Attention to the Wrong Kind of Attention
Attention spans are shrinking and everyone’s trying to break through in a rapidly changing landscape. In an effort to win, many try to outshout the competition. But if you’re only looking to be the loudest voice, you’re leaving a world of unlocked value on the table. In this session, we’ll hear the latest research that shows a more holistic approach is the key to gaining real, quality attention – and achieving better business outcomes.
Check out the full Cannes in Cairns agenda here!
