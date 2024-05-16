RyvalMedia Flies Off With RedBalloon Media Account

Australia-based experience marketplace RedBalloon has appointed RyvalMedia to helm its media duties.

After working with RedBaloon on its Christmas and Mother’s Day campaigns, RyvalMedia took home the full media strategy, planning and buying remit.

“The future of our partnership with Ryvalmedia is bright as we continue to create impactful campaigns that resonate with our audience, to strengthen our brand and drive tangible results for RedBalloon,” said Big Red Group’s CEO, David Anderson.

Ryvalmedia Sydney’s general manager, Bianca Falloon, added: “The continuation of our partnership is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and shared vision for RedBalloon, and as we move into the next stage of our partnership, we are excited to have the opportunity to spearhead these key campaigns and leverage our expertise and resources to drive real business outcomes.”




