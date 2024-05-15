Boom, Boom, Boom! Get Ready For the Boomtown Bus Whisking You To Cannes in Cairns, Presented By Pinterest In Style!

Hot on the wheels of rolling out an epic agenda, Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, is the gift that keeps giving.

Not only will record-level attendees be privy to world-class content across three tracks and a bevy of Cairns Extra dinners and VIP networking events but the fun is set to continue with The Boomtown Bus, powered by GoTransit.

Buy your Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, tickets now before it’s too late!

Making its debut on 3 June, the almighty bespoke carriage is attendees’ essential ride during Cannes in Cairns 2024.

Guests flocking to the tropics for the landmark event will see the bus cruising through Cairns, ready to drive them to and from hotels, the Convention Centre and a host of top and exclusive networking events and bashes.

Complete with air conditioning, refreshments, fine tunes and happy Boomtown faces, The Boomtown Bus is set to make the Cairns commute comfy and oh-so-convenient.

“Boomtown wouldn’t miss Cannes in Cairns, after all, Cairns is part of Boomtown!” said Boomtown’s marketing lead Leanne Glamuzina.

“Why a bus? We wanted to create an experience that connected with the Cannes in Cairns attendees and what better way than with a convenient and fun form of transport to get you to and from events and activities.”

Boomtown is a collective of media owners, comprising Southern Cross Austereo, News Corp, ARN, Seven, Nine NBN, ACM, WIN Network and Imparja, and represents the 9.8 million people living in regional Australia

Marketers have a long-standing bias towards spending in metro areas/audiences, with only 17 per cent of national advertising brands including regional in their media planning.

The group’s mission is to hit home the value and power of regional advertising, given it is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for brands to tap into.

The Boomtown Bus powered by GoTransit will also serve as a mobile hub for networking among attendees, fostering a vibrant atmosphere throughout the week.

In addition to the bus, Boomtown will be packing a punch on stage in the Cairns Convention Centre on day 2, Wednesday, June 5 at 10.35am.

Grab your Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, tickets now!

In the ‘Eff-off! The Efficiency Panel’, head of marketing AU&NZ at IKEA Kirsten Hasler and CMO, GM, growth consultant and The Marketing Academy mentor Adam Ballesty, will join independent chairman of Boomtown and industry stalwart Brian Gallagher, as they cut through the bullsh*t and hear first-hand from some of the nation’s leading brands about how they actively pursue efficiency through finding oft-ignored additional audiences.

Led by moderator and founder of The Ideas Business Wade Kingsley, you’ll hear real stories from brands past and present about their results from treating consumers outside the five metro’s with more respect — with absolutely no spin.

“It’s a tricky time to be a marketer in these tough economic times,” Glamuzina explained.

“Marketing budgets get cut, yet there is still a desire for brand growth. This panel will equip attendees with the knowledge to actively pursue efficient and new audiences and media.”

Be it The Boomtown Bus powered by GoTransit or the spicy panel, Glamuzina said Cannes in Cairns attendees will no doubt come away recognising that the burgeoning regional population of Australia is innovative, diverse and successful, and the old stereotypes are dead.

“There’s an exponential opportunity by advertising in regional Australia, and the reason brands grow in regional markets is due to media effectiveness and ROI,” she said.

“We want attendees to walk away agreeing that regional audiences cannot be ignored and should be included in their media plans.”

See the Boomtown Bus powered by GoTransit schedule here!