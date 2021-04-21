WPP Shareholders Vote In Favour Of Global Takeover

WPP Shareholders Vote In Favour Of Global Takeover
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



WPP AUNZ’s shareholders have voted in favour of a proposed scheme of arrangement, paving the way for a global takeover of local operations.

In a release to the ASX this morning, WPP AUNZ confirmed the move was passed by the required majority of minority shareholders.

In total, 96.45 per cent of the votes cast on the poll were in favour of the takeover, according to the ASX release.

WPP AUNZ chairman Robert Mactier thanked CEO Jens Monsees and the management team for their role in executing WPP’s global transformation strategy.

“WPP AUNZ will continue to be a strong force in the Asia Pacific region under full ownership by WPP plc,” he said.

Late last year, WPP AUNZ announced it had received an unsolicited proposal from WPP plc to acquire all ordinary shares at a price of $0.55 per share in cash.

However, the share price quickly jumped up following news of the intended takeover.

Following today’s vote, WPP AUNZ shareholders that held their shares as of the FY20 Total Dividend record Date (31 March 2021) will be entitled to receive a total cash payment of $0.70 per WPP AUNZ share, less any dividends declared.

The WPP plc takeover is still subject to the approval of the Supreme Court of NSW, with a second court hearing scheduled for this Friday.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “We are delighted that the shareholders of WPP AUNZ have voted in favour of the scheme of arrangement. Australia and New Zealand have been very important markets for us for many years, and we look forward to investing further in our great agency brands here. Our priorities are to continue to provide outstanding service for our clients, invest in the capabilities modern marketers need to succeed, support our people’s development and work even more closely with our fantastic people and agencies to grow the business.”

More to come.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

WPP AUNZ

Latest News

Klarna Launches Carbon Footprint Insights For 90 Million Customers
  • Marketing

Klarna Launches Carbon Footprint Insights For 90 Million Customers

Klarna has announced the launch of CO2 insights for all shopping purchases as part of its one per cent pledge, involving the donation of $10 million to initiatives supporting planet health. The new feature aims to democratise access to unbiased climate impact information for consumers at no cost or judgement, as a first step to […]

Will AR Get Rid Of Shop Changerooms?
  • Technology

Will AR Get Rid Of Shop Changerooms?

Could AR be the new way of trying on clothes? It would certainly beat dodgy changerooms with broken locks.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Purpose, Or Is It Porpoise?
  • Opinion

Purpose, Or Is It Porpoise?

In his latest guest post, B&T regular Robert Strohfeldt skewers marketers’ latest buzzword – purpose… I used to flick through the various newspapers cartoons each day – reckon it would be tough trying to create a cartoon each day, based on a major news story, that is both funny and insightful. Since the PC mob […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
MILO Cereal Launches ‘Beast Mode’ Campaign Via Connecting Plots
  • Campaigns

MILO Cereal Launches ‘Beast Mode’ Campaign Via Connecting Plots

MILO Cereal has launched its first major marketing campaign for its newly launched Protein cereal, via independent creative communications agency Connecting Plots. Building on MILO’s brand message of fuelling active kids, the new campaign platform, ‘Beast Mode – Activated’, evolves the master brand’s focus on team sports. This aims to celebrate how MILO Protein helps […]