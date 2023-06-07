Velocity Frequent Flyer Launches New Brand Platform Via Special

Velocity Frequent Flyer Launches New Brand Platform Via Special
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Velocity Frequent Flyer, partnering with Special Australia, this week ushers in a new era, announcing its new brand positioning with a series of major initiatives to evolve its program offering, alongside a new platform, new logo, and its first brand campaign in more than five years.

    The new platform “Velocity means fast” highlights the brand’s promise of creating speed and momentum for members to get to their rewards faster. With the top loyalty program concern for more than half of Australians being “the effort required to earn rewards”, the new Velocity means fast platform promises to help Velocity members to earn and redeem rewards, fast.

    The launch not only highlights existing program differentiators, but also sets out to prove its promise with a series of new program offerings. To that end, Velocity is launching a category disruptive “1 Point Rewards” promotion, which takes on the cluttered and crowded rewards marketplace, giving Velocity members never-before-seen speed to the rewards they care most about.

    Developed with Special, Velocity’s 1 Point Rewards gives members the opportunity to access a range of Velocity’s incredible rewards – from domestic and international flights to Dyson and Apple products and more – for just 1 Velocity Point, until 2 July 2023.

    Said Libby Minogue, CMO at Virgin Australia “Ultimately, Virgin Australia is known and loved as an experience brand. So when it comes to launching a new platform to Velocity members, it’s crucial for us not to simply talk the talk, but to walk the walk – and we’re proud to bring to market a genuinely category-disruptive innovation, that gets our members to wonderful rewards, fast.”

    Similarly to when Middle Seat Lottery was developed for Virgin Australia, 1 Point Rewards required an integrated cross-functional team to innovate around existing systems to create this experience for members, with existing infrastructures being adjusted to allow for large value reward redemptions to be exchanged for a single Point. 1 Point Rewards will be available online at the Velocity Reward Store in limited drops each week at undisclosed times until 2 July 2023, with clues about live drop timing available from the Velocity app and by following @VelocityFrequentFlyer on Instagram.

    To celebrate the launch of 1 Point Rewards, Velocity will open its first ever pop-up Rewards Store on Melbourne’s Chapel Street. The store will open for 24 hours (or until sold out) on Saturday 10 June at 9am, giving Velocity members the chance to nab coveted items including flights and tech items, before the nation-wide initiative launches online on Sunday 11 June 2023.

    In addition to existing program offerings designed to create speed to rewards, including earning Points faster by flying with Virgin Australia (5 Points per $1 spent on eligible flights), Family Points Pooling, and Gold Status faster than any other Australian frequent flyer program, new program initiatives developed for launch include: –

    • Velocity members can now fly for fewer Velocity Points across Australia with the program’s new domestic Reward Seat pricing now being lower than any other Australian airline (taxes, fees and carrier charges apply in addition to Reward Seat pricing).
    • From June 5, more than one million additional Virgin Australia domestic Reward Seats will be released to members marking one of the largest releases in the airline’s history. Ends 18 June 2023.

    Emma King, general manager, Member Engagement at Velocity Frequent Flyer, said:  “We know that as a loyalty program Velocity is already fast to earn Points, redeem rewards and climb the Status ranks. Our campaign celebrates that important differentiator and reminds Australians that with Velocity, wonderful rewards like holidays are within reach. With the rising cost of living, this message is even more important and Velocity will continue to lead the way in delivering members great value rewards and recognition fast.”

    The platform launches with an integrated brand campaign, spanning broadcast, online video, digital, OOH and social. The dreamlike brand film brings to life the ease and speed with which Velocity members can go from earning points to enjoying rewards fast.

    Set in an Australian resort, a diverse range of members are instantly transported from where they were earning their reward points – flying for business, topping their car up at the bowser, and filling their supermarket trolley – to the idyllic holiday destination.

    Simon Gibson & Nils Eberhardt, creative directors at Special, said: “In a category full of complicated programs and offers, ‘Velocity Means Fast’ is a simple promise. And making flights available for just 1 Point for a limited time is a wonderfully simple way to live up to it. The first of many more to come.”

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Velocity Frequent Flyer

    Latest News

    Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club
    • Marketing

    Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club

    Kate & Co. PR has been appointed as the new agency for Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) after a competitive pitch process. The PR agency is tasked with managing media relations, strategic ambassador program and influencer engagement across MRC’s key carnival periods, as well as driving corporate communications, particularly around the current redevelopment of Caulfield Racecourse […]

    Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
    • Opinion

    Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective

    In this guest, TrinityP3 media business director Stephen Wright does his best Zoolander to declare that indie agencies are SO hot right now… A session last week at Cannes in Cairns with the almost identical title – heralded the recent success of media agency independents but for those in attendance there was no complete picture […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023
    • Media

    Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023

    The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs), dubbed the Australian Audio Oscars, powered by iHeart are returning for 2023. The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards will have a total of 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between. Over 45 judges listened to nearly 700 submissions in 2022, […]

    Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire
    • Technology

    Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire

    Twitter’s US ad sales are down by 59 per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s internal reporting. What’s more, it is regularly missing its US weekly sales projections. That Twitter has been losing ad sales is nothing new. An exodus of advertisers started as soon as Elon Musk acquired the company from founder Jack Dorsey. […]

    filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
    • Technology

    Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

    First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

    Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
    • Campaigns

    Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

    Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]