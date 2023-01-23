UM Wins ACT Government’s Media Account

UM Wins ACT Government’s Media Account
SANDRA RENOWDEN
By SANDRA RENOWDEN
SHARE
THIS



After a highly competitive tender process, media agency UM has announced its appointment as media agency of record for the ACT Government, effective as of March 1, 2023.

UM’s remit covers all media strategy, planning and buying for brand, digital and functional advertising across all channels, plus additional digital and creative content services as required.

Brett Elliott (pictured above), managing director government, UM Canberra said his team were thrilled to be working with the ACT Government and further expanding the agency’s burgeoning government client roster.

Elliott said: “We are excited to bring UM’s government experience and capabilities to help improve the lives of Canberrans; and help contribute to the ACT economy via our established Canberra office, local business connections and talented team.

“We were attracted to the ACT Government’s philosophy of ‘one government, one voice’ and identified a real opportunity to offer a consolidated suite of media services to help achieve this belief.  Having one supplier with a clear line of accountability for all media placement needs means we can bring holistic reporting, deeper category understanding and the ability to drive shared learnings to the account, ultimately providing a more effective set up and efficient use of tax payer funds,” explained Elliott.

“We can’t wait to get started and help the ACT Government with the important communication work they do to enhance the day-to-day lives of ACT citizens,” he concluded.

An ACT Government spokesperson said: “We were impressed with UM’s experienced team of media practitioners and their breadth of understanding of our needs and their enthusiasm for the task at hand.   We look forward to working with the team to drive efficiencies and value for money in the way our Government engages with Canberra’s community.” 

Work commences March 1, 2023

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

ACT Government UM

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]