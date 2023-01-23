UM Wins ACT Government’s Media Account

After a highly competitive tender process, media agency UM has announced its appointment as media agency of record for the ACT Government, effective as of March 1, 2023.

UM’s remit covers all media strategy, planning and buying for brand, digital and functional advertising across all channels, plus additional digital and creative content services as required.

Brett Elliott (pictured above), managing director government, UM Canberra said his team were thrilled to be working with the ACT Government and further expanding the agency’s burgeoning government client roster.

Elliott said: “We are excited to bring UM’s government experience and capabilities to help improve the lives of Canberrans; and help contribute to the ACT economy via our established Canberra office, local business connections and talented team.

“We were attracted to the ACT Government’s philosophy of ‘one government, one voice’ and identified a real opportunity to offer a consolidated suite of media services to help achieve this belief. Having one supplier with a clear line of accountability for all media placement needs means we can bring holistic reporting, deeper category understanding and the ability to drive shared learnings to the account, ultimately providing a more effective set up and efficient use of tax payer funds,” explained Elliott.

“We can’t wait to get started and help the ACT Government with the important communication work they do to enhance the day-to-day lives of ACT citizens,” he concluded.

An ACT Government spokesperson said: “We were impressed with UM’s experienced team of media practitioners and their breadth of understanding of our needs and their enthusiasm for the task at hand. We look forward to working with the team to drive efficiencies and value for money in the way our Government engages with Canberra’s community.”

Work commences March 1, 2023