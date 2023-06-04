Twitter VP In Charge Of Content Moderation Steps Down After A Year

Tom Fogden
Ella Irwin, Twitter’s former VP product – trust and safety, has resigned from the company after just one year.

In resigning, Irwin has become the latest in a string of high-profile departures from the social media network since Elon Musk acquired the company in October last year.

Irwin joined Twitter in June last year and took over running the trust and safety team in November from Yoel Roth, who previously controlled a team of some 2,200 people focused on content moderation.

Irwin confirmed that she had resigned from Twitter but offered no further comment. Twitter has no comms team and Musk did not reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

He later told the Knight Foundation conference that Twitter was not safe under Musk’s leadership and that “one of my limits was if Twitter starts being ruled by dictatorial edict rather than by policy… there’s no longer a need for me in my role, doing what I do.”

It would appear that Irwin has befallen the same fate.

Musk has pioneered Community Notes to combat the perils of moderation. Rather than being overseen by a dedicated team, these notes are crowdsourced and allow users to add context to tweets.

Earlier this month, Twitter appointed Linda Yaccarino, a former advertising exec at NBCUniversal as its CEO, taking over from Musk. However, it is unclear whether Yaccarino’s appointment has been able to stem the tide of lost advertising dollars.

Musk’s recent overtures would suggest that he is not worried about ad dollars at all, forcing advertising to pay $1,500 per month for verification on the platform and saying in interviews that if the company loses partners, it would be for the greater good.

