Town Square Makes Big Moves Ahead Of Its 20th Anniversary

Ahead of its 20th anniversary this year, Town Square has made a move to the city’s famous laneways ahead of its next phase of growth.

Lead image: (L to R) Brendan Day, ECD; Jeff Malone, chief strategy officer; and Alison Ray, general manager, Town Square

After a decade at the historic 130-year-old converted bluestone St Matthew’s Church Hall in Prahran, Town Square has relocated to 18 Oliver Lane just off Flinders Lane in the foodie Paris end of Melbourne.

Town Square’s new office has a fascinating heritage story. It was designed by Sir John Monash and built by David Mitchell, the father of Dame Nellie Melba, who also built the Melbourne Exhibition Buildings.

The new location on the lands of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung and Bunurong Boon Wurrung peoples of the Eastern Kulin offers a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly space that combines architectural character and natural light. In addition, being located in the heart of the city provides the Town Square team, who live across greater Melbourne, Geelong, and Ballarat, with a more convenient location to collaborate.

“It’s been our privilege to work together in a building with the rare character and precious heritage of the old St Matthew’s Church Hall on High Street, Prahran. But all good things come to an end and this is an opportunity to embrace that change and build Town Square’s future growth as a dynamic and progressive agency in the heart of Melbourne,” said Town Square founder Danielle Moeller.

“We were drawn to the vibrancy of Melbourne’s CBD and want to play our own small part to help rejuvenate the city centre after many years of quiet streets, empty offices, closed cafes and restaurants. Most importantly, while we continue to offer flexible team working, our new location makes it easier for us to come together for the benefit of our people and clients”.

Town Square collaborated with local interior designers Made For and furniture curation stylists Wildflower to reimagine the space with a sense of contemporary playfulness while staying true to the building’s city loft aesthetic.

The new office follows two big recent hires: chief strategy officer Jeff Malone, who previously worked at Cummins, TBWA, and MullenLowe, and head of art Greg Beer, who previously worked at Uncommon Studios, Mother, and Wieden + Kennedy London.

Town Square works with clients including Hilton Hotels, The Ghan, Qatar Airways, EGO Power Equipment, Villawood Properties, Armaguard and The Big Issue.