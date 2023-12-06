Qantas, Optus, Andrew O’Keefe! It’s 2023’s Most Momentous F#ck Ups!
It’s December, so what better time to reflect on the year that was – the highs, the lows, the bouquets and the brickbats.
Here at B&T we think the lows are often far more entertaining. So, with a large dose of schadenfreude in our hearts, we’re bringing you the 10 best media/marketing stuff-ups, calamities and court cases over the past 12 months.
And, yes, it was no easy feat whittling it down to a mere 10. Think we got it wrong? Post your suggestions in the comments below…
10) Images of Alan Jones in blackface emerge
Controversial radio broadcaster Alan Jones is never too far from the press’ attention and he again found himself the centre of things in October after images – albeit from 27 years ago – resurfaced of him wearing blackface. The then rugby coach was captured behind the scenes at a Wallabies team function impersonating 1920s vaudeville singer Al Jolson during the team’s 1986 tour of New Zealand where the Aussies famously won the series 2-1. Luckily for Jones, the condemnation and pitchforks were minimal with many supporters – most of them former senior Wallabies – jumping to his defence, saying it was a private function and it reflected the norms of the time. While others suggested the leaked images were a vendetta against the former radio man.
9) GroupM exec banged up in China
Things can be vague when it comes to dealing with China, however, it came to light in October when a GroupM employee was imprisoned and subsequently sacked for bribery in Shanghai. At the time, local police said that it had detained a senior WPP executive along with two others. Based on a preliminary investigation, the trio were suspected of taking bribes from 2019 to February 2023, police said. According to a story published by Chinese state media in July, GroupM was expecting China’s total advertising revenue to increase by almost eight per cent to $US150.6 billion this year.
8) Ben Roberts Smith/Bruce Lehrmann defamation cases
In a year where defamation cases became the norm, the ex-SAS soldier and former Liberal party staffer dominated the front pages. Roberts-Smith, of course, sued Nine and the Canberra Times over editorial claims he was a war criminal, only for the subsequent court case to find he was, in fact, a war criminal. Interestingly, the former soldier was offered an undisclosed sum to settle, something he refused. Roberts-Smith’s legal bill is now reported to be nudging $25 million as he mounts an appeal. Equally, Bruce Lehrmann was offered $235,000 to settle his defamation case against Network 10 over the Brittany Higgins rape allegations. Lehrmann refused the offer and the whole sordid case continues.
7) Tsingtao urine disaster
In October, the third biggest selling beer brand in the world, the Chinese-owned Tsingtao, went into serious damage control after video of a worker at one of its breweries appeared to show the man urinating into a fermenting tank. Management at Tsingtao Brewery Co said it immediately sealed off the affected batch when the video came to its attention. However, since the video went public, shares in the brewer have plummeted almost eight per cent on the Chinese stock exchange. The video has caused quite a stir in China where the brew is not only one of the country’s biggest sellers but also a source of national pride. The story was also big news in Korea, where the beer is the number one imported beer, with reports local bars and restaurants had stopped serving Tsingtao and they were now demanding refunds from distributors.
6) Elon botches Twitter/X
Where to start with old Elon? He was widely considered to have the Midas touch before buying Twitter. But that reputation went out the window some time ago. He bought Twitter for a frankly staggering $US44 billion (around $AU66 billion) last year and proceeded to make a complete and utter hash of its day-to-day operations. First came the outages and bugs that plagued users. Then came the hare-brained idea to let users pay for verification, rather than earn it, which led to some hilarious cases of mistaken identity and social satire. Then, he decided to change the name from Twitter, which everyone knew and loved for its accepting and inclusive demeanour, to the comic book-y sounding X. Then he started getting really weird. When presented with evidence that his stance on free speech had ushered in new levels of hate speech on X and that advertisers weren’t best pleased, Elon countered by telling them to leave before, in no uncertain terms, telling them to “Go Fuck Yourselves”. Net result? Ad revenue on Twitter, or X if you really must, is down by more than half from when Musk took over.
5) Qantas
If there was ever an example of a board acting solely in its and shareholder interests it would have to be Qantas’ shonky behaviour in 2023. Among a host of scandals, the trouble-plagued national carrier saw its disgraced CEO, Alan Joyce, flee the country with a $21.4 million payout. It was later busted by the ACCC for refusing to honour some 8000 flights. Adding to a string of woes, it was caught breaching workplace safety laws, Anthony Albanese’s son got embroiled in a Chairmans Lounge row, while Joyce’s replacement, Vanessa Hudson, omitted her predecessor had so neglected replacing old planes, the airline needed some $12 billion in replacements. The brand got smashed on just about every “most/least” trusted list, leading to calls to sack board member and former ad man, Todd Sampson, who many blamed for its reputational woes.
4) Optus
If there’s a brand in Australia that’s become synonymous with fuck ups, it’s arguably the Singapore-owned Optus. A string of mishaps culminated in the brand’s greatest clanger – the now infamous nationwide outage on the 8th of November which left its 10.2 million customers without mobile data and affected businesses and services including hospitals and public transport. The stony silence from management exacerbated the problem. CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin was promtly summoned to a Canberra Senate enquiry nine days later where she was lambasted for her buck passing and not being more honest with customers. Two days later the besieged CEO fell on her sword, tendering her resignation from her $5.15 million-a-year role.
3) Andrew O’Keefe
Once the darling of the Seven Network, O’Keefe’s life unraveled in 2021 when he was arrested and charged with domestic violence and common assault against his partner. Unfortunately, the 52-year-old former game show host also happened to be chairman of the domestic violence charity White Ribbon at the time. Seven had no choice but to immediately sack its wayward star while, following his departure, allegations arose of rampant drug use on set that led to his prickly, difficult demeanour. Things deteriorated further and O’Keefe was filmed yelling obscenities from the back of a police van which ultimately led to his imprisonment and even a stint in a psychiatric ward. Any likelihood of a TV return seem remote at best, as O’Keefe is still awaiting other charges including domestic violence, drug possession, resisting arrest and drug driving.
2) The Voice Referendum ad campaigns
A vote for Indigenous recognition in Australia’s Constitution saw Aussies off to the polls in mid-October to vote on legislation that over half of voters admitted they didn’t even understand. And, if there was ever a time for adland to shine and change public perceptions, now was it! Alas, both the YES and NO factions delivered rather uninspired, insipid, forgettable campaigns that ultimately saw the NOs triumph in an overwhelming 60-40 victory. Polling via research firm Pollinate found that The Monkeys’ John Farnham-lead “You’re The Voice”/YES campaign actually made 34 per cent of people who viewed it want to vote NO. A further 55 per cent admitted it had no impact on them whatsoever. The campaign came with a reported $4 million price tag.
1) Bud Light
When it comes to cataclysmic marketing fuck ups, Bud Light’s 2023 efforts take some beating. The brand’s ill-fated partnership with trans activist and comic Dylan Mulvaney and the subsequent backlash saw the brand lose its #1 title in the US and saw sales dive by a reported $US400 million ($A605 million) in a mere six months. Bosses at Bud’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, back-pedalled and flip-flopped throughout the crisis, a hole they can’t get out of till this day. Loyal Bud customers boycotted the brand in droves and even gay bars began boycotting Anheuser-Busch products, believing the brewer hadn’t done enough to support Mulvaney. “Go woke, go broke” entered the marketing vernacular and saw marketers everywhere (including our own involved with the YES campaign) become increasingly cautious about promoting positive causes. Its final legacy? It’ll live for time immemorial in any marketing textbook written from this day forth.
Please login with linkedin to commentAndrew O'Keefe Bud Light Optus Qantas
Latest News
Boomtown’s Final Masterclass Of 2023 Attended By Almost 100 Media Reps
Don’t treat regional media as a charity, but a real growth opportunity: That’s the message from Boomtown’s final masterclass of 2023, attended by almost 100 media industry representatives from across the nation. The masterclass was part of a series of educational sessions, delivered by Boomtown, the media collective championing advertising in regional Australia. The sessions […]
Mister Cartoon & Turtle Wax Partnership Launches In Australia & New Zealand Via DIJGTAL
DIJGTAL launches ‘The Art of Car Care’, an exciting partnership between renowned LA street artist and icon, Mister Cartoon and Turtle Wax in Australia and New Zealand.
GTA VI Trailer Smashes YouTube Viewership Records
The trailer for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI has demolished YouTube viewership records for the most-watched non-music video in 24 hours. At the time of writing, the trailer has amassed 93 million views. YouTuber Mr Beast previously held the record for the most-watched vid in 24 hours for his “$1 vs $100,000,000 House” video […]
REVEALED: The Staggering Rental Price Network Seven Paid In Exchange For Bruce Lehrmann Interview
Wish Mr Lehrmann would simply disappear from your TV screens and newsfeeds? Alas, B&T's not seeing it anytime soon.
Telstra Fined $3m By ACMA After Wrongfully Charging Customers
Do you fume every time the phone bill arrives? Take the rage 'next level' with this dodgy Telstra news.
Albo To Establish Copyright & AI Reference Group To Help Protect Creative Industries
It's industry news from Canberra that thankfully doesn't involve public servants misbehaving at the taxpayers' expense.
You Can Now Buy A Single McNugget To Celebrate Its 40th Birthday
McDonald's famous menu item, the McNugget, turns 40 this year. And cardiothoracic surgeons everywhere are celebrating.
Introducing Yahoo Blueprint: A New AI-powered Suite For Better Ad Performance & Optimisation
Yahoo Advertising has launched Yahoo Blueprint, a central AI suite that powers performance-based solutions within the Yahoo DSP. Fuelled by over 335 million logged in Yahoo users globally, Yahoo Blueprint enhances decisioning, makes AI more accessible, and serves as a results-driven guide throughout the campaign lifecycle to deliver better outcomes for advertisers. This new AI […]
Do Your Shopping On Company Time Says Cheesy Retro Spot From Amazon
Counting the days down till Christmas by doing as little as possible bar a spot of online shopping? This will resonate.
New Monash University Campaign Asks: Would Your Younger Self Be Proud?
Have a painful, inert sense you've f#cked your life up? Shine a light on things via this cavity searching campaign.
Foot Locker & Nike Recruit NBA’s Kevin Durant To Hype Up The Holidays
Haven't managed to shift the winter pudding? You'll lose two kilos just watching this Foot Locker campaign.
TEAM LEWIS Announces Rapid Expansion Of Its Australian Team With 10 New Hires
With a passion for redundancy stories, we can't see the Mumbrella team being too happy over this monster hire.
Icon & Snack Drawer Appointed Meta PR Agencies Of Record
Meta unveils its new local PR agencies. So be warned if you plan to publicly say anything unsavoury about Mr Zuckerberg.
Publicis Sapient Announces Launch Of PS Hummingbird, Expanding Its Generative AI And Cloud Capabilities With Microsoft
Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced the launch of a new joint venture with Tquila called PS Hummingbird. Lead image: Nigel Vaz CEO of Publicis Sapient The partnership with Tquila, with whom Publicis Sapient has collaborated on several other ventures, will extend Publicis Sapient’s generative AI offerings powered by Microsoft Azure, Microsoft […]
oOh!media Names Lisa Green As Its chief People & Culture Officer
Planning on getting boozed up at the oOh! Chrissie bash? Beware, a new chief people & culture officer is in town.
Anathea Ruys Sits Down For 10 Fast Questions On Agency Culture & Renovating Her Laundry Room
It's 10 quick ones with UM's Anathea Ruys. Even quicker if you've recently completed a speed reading course.
Keep Left Launches Brand Campaign ‘When ‘It’ Happens’ For PassportCard
Keep Left is, of course, a creative agency and not some rabid Karl Marx sympathiser.
Thinkerbell Turns Iconic Menulog Delivery Bag Into A Star Studded Handbag For Christina Aguilera
Work with Gen Xers who constantly whine "music was better in my day"? Two words today - Christina and Aguilera.
IMAA Announces New Board For 2024
Indie industry body unveils its 2024 board. Promises to continue to highly irritate the holding companies.
Havas & Reckitt Unleash “Flyhunt” Campaign for Mortein, Turning Billions of Flies into Billions of Ads
Despite our love of animals, the rise in veganism, it never extended to gassing flies, did it?
Why Marketers Are Leaving Millions On The Table With Inefficient Tech Stacks
Worried you've got inefficient tech stacks? Discover the awful truth here. It'll be no help for inefficient colleagues.
REVEALED: Australia’s Greatest-Ever Ad!!!
You voted and now B&T can reveal Australia's greatest EVER ad! Yes, Ali Baba Kebabs can feel rightly aggrieved.
The Royals & Ryvalmedia Win Big In B&T’s Top-Performing Agencies For November
Which agency chiefs will be collecting their Christmas bonuses? Discover the truth with this 'who's hot' barometer.
George P. Johnson Announces Leadership Changes
Changes at the top at George P. Johnson today. The middle and the bottom given the order to stand down.
Monday TV Ratings: The 1% Club Scores Seven A Win
Game shows continuing to rate well with TV viewers. Yet, that's not to say we need Andrew O'Keefe back anytime soon.
Free TV Comes Out Swinging Over Sports Rights After Amazon Snares The Cricket
Industry body says free TV sports rights are under threat. Meanwhile Wallabies declare they've all but given up.
Westpac Shows Optus How To Apologise
Westpac delivers on its crisis communication. Also see Westpac board trying to save their collective arses.
Triple J Announces Hottest 100 2023 Dates
This year's Hottest 100 deets announced. With B&T predicting big things for Nollsy's KFC ad.
A Professional Cheese Sculptor Stars For Wacky Ads For US University
Hating the job right now? These uni ads could (A) inspire you to new things or (B) give you a laugh, albeit a brief one.
Don’t Be THAT Perfectionist….Enter B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Now!
Work with people who endlessly say "things were better in my day"? Sounds like you're a real contender for 30 Under 30.
We Are Warriors & R/GA To Produce City Of Sydney’s Calling Country & New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Social Indigenous Enterprise We Are Warriors (WAW), supported by creative innovation studio R/GA Australia, has been selected to produce the City of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve Calling Country live performance as part of the 9pm firework show. Lead image L-R: WAW co-founders Ben Miles & Nooky. The performance will feature a special Welcome to Country […]
Data Is King. So How Can Marketers Survive Privacy Reforms?
There's a fine line between proper use of customer data and a $50K fine from the ACCC. Save your cash with this read.
Chery Launches New Tiggo 7 Pro In Australian Market With Creative Campaign Via Chello
Chinese EVs continuing to flood into the Aussie market. Clearly no reciprocal agreement with our wine and barley.
Isuzu UTE Extends A-Leagues Partnership Through To 2026
Isuzu UTE extends its A-Leagues partnership. Also desperately hoping the fans don't behave like dickheads.
Seven Network Unveils New Advanced Advertising Division
Seven unveils its new advanced advertising division. No sign of official scarlet red team tracksuits, however.
“Give An F About the Flags”: Surf Life Saving Australia Launches Summer Campaign Via Banter
Every Australian should know to swim between the flags. That and Bradman's average and most of the words to Khe Sanh.