Today The Brave Lures DDB’s Top Talent

Fresh off the back of being named AWARD’s 2023 Emerging Creative Team of the Year, creative duo Hannah Lawson (left in lead image) and Kate Idle (right) join the ranks of Today the Brave.

Working alongside creative partners Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, the pair will bolster the full service agency’s creative offering, working across clients including Zambrero, Carnival Cruise Line, HOYTS and the University of Sydney.

“We’ve been admiring Hannah and Kate from afar for a while now, so we couldn’t be happier to have them join us. We’re going through an exciting period of growth at the moment, and with so many clients eager for brave, meaningful ideas, Hannah and Kate are a perfect fit” said Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, creative partners, Today the Brave.

Joining from DDB Sydney, the copywriter and art director team bring over five years’ experience, having worked with significant clients such as McDonald’s, Westpac and Volkswagen. Most notably, the pair are responsible for McDonald’s award winning “Middle Child” campaign and the recent Westpac Banker and Referee NRL Sponsorship campaign.

Hannah Lawson, Today the Brave said of the move: “We’re beyond excited to join the talented team at Today the Brave. We’ve watched TTB grow over the past year, so it’s pretty awesome to now be a part of it.”

“The energy and drive that the team at TTB have is amazing. It’s a great opportunity to join such talented people and become a part of what they’re building.” added Kate Idle, Today the Brave.

Since the indie agency entered the scene in 2022, Today the Brave has worked with clients including Fetch TV, Carnival Cruise Lines, True North, Zambrero, Coposit, News Corp, the University of Sydney, HOYTS, AMP North and Mercury Capital.

