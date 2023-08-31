Today The Brave Lures DDB’s Top Talent

Today The Brave Lures DDB’s Top Talent
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Fresh off the back of being named AWARD’s 2023 Emerging Creative Team of the Year, creative duo Hannah Lawson (left in lead image) and Kate Idle (right) join the ranks of Today the Brave.

    Working alongside creative partners Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, the pair will bolster the full service agency’s creative offering, working across clients including Zambrero, Carnival Cruise Line, HOYTS and the University of Sydney.

    “We’ve been admiring Hannah and Kate from afar for a while now, so we couldn’t be happier to have them join us. We’re going through an exciting period of growth at the moment, and with so many clients eager for brave, meaningful ideas, Hannah and Kate are a perfect fit” said Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, creative partners, Today the Brave.

    Joining from DDB Sydney, the copywriter and art director team bring over five years’ experience, having worked with significant clients such as McDonald’s, Westpac and Volkswagen. Most notably, the pair are responsible for McDonald’s award winning “Middle Child” campaign and the recent Westpac Banker and Referee NRL Sponsorship campaign.

    Hannah Lawson, Today the Brave said of the move: “We’re beyond excited to join the talented team at Today the Brave. We’ve watched TTB grow over the past year, so it’s pretty awesome to now be a part of it.”

    “The energy and drive that the team at TTB have is amazing. It’s a great opportunity to join such talented people and become a part of what they’re building.” added Kate Idle, Today the Brave.

    Since the indie agency entered the scene in 2022, Today the Brave has worked with clients including Fetch TV, Carnival Cruise Lines, True North, Zambrero, Coposit, News Corp, the University of Sydney, HOYTS, AMP North and Mercury Capital.



    How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
    1085 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Today The Brave

    Latest News

    Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil
    • Advertising

    Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil

    Dani Bassil, CEO of Clemenger BBDO, has been back in Australia for almost 10 months after spending 20 years in the UK and almost five as the CEO of Digitas. Her appointment to the Clems top job has coincided with the agency merging its Sydney and Melbourne offices and a period of significant flux in […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    A smiling Asian woman sitting on the couch and reading a book on her digital tablet.
    • Marketing

    One Mandate Group Announces Publication INNOVATIA

    One Mandate Group, launched a new business publication INNOVATIA, promising a wide range of content channels and opportunities for advertisers. Having recently transitioned into a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Social Enterprise, 1MG has consistently stood out for its unconventional approach to business. According to John Keeney, chairman and editor-in-chief, “INNOVATIA is positioned to address a gap at […]

    AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!
    • Marketing

    AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!

    In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign. The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot. Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, […]

    TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne
    • Technology

    TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne

    TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow has visited Sydney and Melbourne, attracting more than 400 well-known brands including Frank Green and Edgars Mission to get essential guidance on digital marketing, content creation and business strategy. During the event, small business operators and owners had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from TikTok experts, industry professionals and accomplished SMB […]

    Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA
    • Media

    Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA

    TBWA\Hong Kong, announced today its strategic partnership with EcoCeres, Inc., a company specialising in biomass utilisation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TBWA as the win coincides with the launch of specialty unit PLEX, a suite of B2B-focused services, and solidifies its commitment to driving transformative, innovative, and disruptive solutions in the sustainability sector. […]

    Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO
    • Technology

    Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO

    Loyalty, promotions, rewards and incentives leader Think Wink has appointed Michael Moore (pictured) as its new CEO. Moore joins the company from digital bank Mynted, where he was chief product and marketing officer and follows leadership roles at Frank Green and Mastercard. Co-managing partners Kristie Atkins and Prataal Raj will remain with the business and […]

    Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”
    • Marketing

    Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”

    Paramount’s consuming 6-part mystery One Night launched yesterday with an elevated premiere in the stunning South Coast of NSW. Every time we think of a memory, we reinvent it. Over time, our memories are more creation than reality. One Night explores this theme, pulling us in with an intoxicating mystery we yearn to untangle. But the […]

    Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 
    • Media

    Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 

    Pluto TV, a global leader in free ad-supported streaming television, has launched 51 FAST channels called Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play. South Park, Happy Days, MasterChef Australia, MTV Realities and Nickelodeon classics are just some of the shows getting their own Pluto TV FAST Channel On 10 Play.  The Pluto TV FAST channels […]

    Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?
    • Opinion

    Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?

    B&T never likes to prod the old 'holding companies VS indies' war, so we'd prefer to call this more a gentle tickle.

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising
    • Technology

    Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising

    Bidstack, the in-game advertising and video game monetisation platform, and Venatus, the leading publisher monetisation and advertising platform for gaming & entertainment, today announce a commercial partnership that will give Venatus exclusive access to Bidstack’s extensive video game advertising inventory across six key global markets. Having pioneered the intrinsic in-game advertising format since 2017, Bidstack has […]

    Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here
    • Media

    Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here

    Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here continued to do well with audiences, securing 556,000 metro viewers last night and taking the second-highest spot for entertainment. It was only surpassed by the nation’s favourite renovation show – The Block – which pulled in 578,000 metro viewers for the Nine Network. Meanwhile, The Chase pulled up 527,000 metro […]