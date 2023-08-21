This Is Flow Named Australia’s Best Workplace

This is Flow has been named as Australia’s Best place to work for 2023.

The eight-year-old agency has quadrupled its staff in the last year, moved to larger offices, and experienced rapid client growth in a relatively short period of time.

According to the Australia’s Best Workplaces List, which is determined using The Great Place To Work For All methodology to evaluate which place is best to work This is Flow has a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

The agency said that the growth and positive performance it is experiencing are indicative of effective business strategies, client satisfaction and a rich and diverse culture. What’s more, it’s ability to attract top talent and maintain a motivated and dedicated team through this growth period, has contributed to its reputation and ranking as the best place to work.

Jimmy Hyett, founder and CEO, This is Flow, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to be recognised beyond our own industry, and into a mix of all businesses across Australia. Baked into our ethos, is that our people drive the business, its strategy and its success. And this ranking is a testament to that approach, the incredible team, culture and passion that exists within Flow, and it gives us the confidence that what we have created is very special in this marketplace.”

Fellow agencies Sparrow & Jack Nible came a joint sixth and The Media Store came 13th.