This is Flow Nabs Kantar’s Straford Rodrigues As Chief Data Officer

This is Flow (Flow) has announced the appointment of Straford Rodrigues (lead image) as chief data officer.

Straford joins Flow from Kantar where he served as head of media and marketing effectiveness. With an agency background and over 14 years at Kantar spanning multiple continents, including the UK, US, Singapore and Australia, he brings a high level of expertise and a truly global perspective to Flow.

In his new role, Rodrigues will be instrumental in evolving Flow’s data and measurement capabilities – elevating media and marketing effectiveness into the forefront for all Flow clients. He will also work alongside Flow’s data science unit to continue driving innovation in data and technology.

This is a significant hire and a key role within the business, as Straford now joins chief strategy officer, Catherine Rushton and CEO, Jimmy Hyett, to further expand on the agency’s SCIENCE, ART & VALUE proposition.

Jimmy Hyett, CEO of This is Flow said: “This appointment marks a key moment for Flow, where our goal of shifting mindset from fee-based service into outcome-based value, becomes one step closer. Straf has led media and marketing effectiveness for many brands, both in the US and Australia, and will bring a wealth of experience into the agency that will directly flow onto all of our clients.

“With two of the smartest minds in media working together to combine art and science, we’ll see a new level of innovation, understanding and opportunity that extends beyond campaigns into real business impact.”

Rodrigues added: “I am sad to leave Kantar but super excited to join Flow and work with the team there. It’s a wonderful opportunity to leverage my experience and work alongside a talented group of professionals, starting from a blank sheet of paper and creating solutions to address our clients’ needs.”







