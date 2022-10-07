The Agency Bags Several Key Appointments To Corporate Team

National real estate brand The Agency has announced a host of new strategic appointments across marketing and agent support, reflecting the group’s dedication in offering the highest quality experience for agents and their clients.

These strategic appointments include a chief marketing officer (CMO), head of brand, and head of agent experience, which will underpin The Agency’s next phase of growth.

The new marketing team will be responsible for managing and building The Agency brand nation-wide, as well as improving services to our growing number of Property Partners. The head of agent experience will ensure that the induction and onboarding experience for our new recruits is to an exceptional standard.

“This is a strategic move to focus on building The Agency’s brand recognition across our current and new markets as we scale and grow nationally and welcome an increasing number of new agents from across the country” CEO Geoff Lucas said.

“We have made a significant investment to bring on board leading talent allowing The Agency to deliver sustainable, long-term agent and client value which is a key priority within our business.”

The head of brand appointment is marketing and brand expert, Heather Hawkins (pictured). Heather was most recently brand manager at real estate company UrbanX and brings with her close to 12 years’ experience in design and in building corporate and personal brands. Having worked with a raft of coveted premium brands including Bollinger, Paspaley, Camilla and Spotify, Heather has extensive experience in building brand identities and marketing communications that perform in the marketplace.

The CMO function will be managed by Angela and Trent Penfold, directors of strategic brand agency, Alike Agency, in an innovative in-house/external resourcing model. Together, Trent and Angela have extensive experience working across national brands, including advertising campaigns for well-known Australian brands including Ramsay Health Care, QSuper, Greyhound Australia, Bond University, V8 Supercars, Dreamworld, Bundaberg Ginger Beer and the Royal Flying Doctor Service Qld.

The Agency has also promoted Elizabeth Driscoll to head of agent experience. Elizabeth has been with The Agency since 2020 and brings almost 20 years’ experience in the real estate industry, including both boutique agencies and larger franchised businesses. Her roles over two decades have spanned across marketing, compliance, accounts and settlements.

“The combined expertise and experience from these new appointments brings The Agency brand and agent experience into a compelling position that clearly differentiated in the industry,” The Agency COO, Andrew Jensen said.