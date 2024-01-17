System1: Why Cadbury’s Heart-Tugging 200 Year Ad Excels

System1: Why Cadbury’s Heart-Tugging 200 Year Ad Excels
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Cadbury’s advertising rarely falls short of the exceptionally high benchmark it has set for itself. However, its 200-year anniversary ad has knocked it out the park, according to ad effectiveness measurement firm System1.

Jon Evans, System1’s chief customer officer and host of the Uncensored CMO podcast, explained why Cadbury’s latest is just so good.

In Evans’ mind, the ad excels in five key areas.

“Generosity is a long-running campaign idea,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“I knew this was a Cadbury ad in the opening scene. I also knew it was going to make me emotional. That’s because Cadbury have been running a series of brilliantly well made stories like this about generosity for a while now. All of them share a similar story arc and a similar look and feel”.

It also excels in the more technical aspects of advertising, rather than simply pulling the heartstrings.

“We know that how you feel at the end of an Ad signals how you will feel overall and Cadbury delivers this extremely well. You will see in the FaceTrace below how happiness builds, some negative tension is introduced and then as we end there is a large pick up in happiness,” wrote Evans.

He also explained that the ad identifies “right-brain features” made the ad excel, such as its lean into nostalgia and connection between characters. The ad also has a quickly discernible narrative that peaks at the end.

“We know that how you feel at the end of an Ad signals how you will feel overall and Cadbury delivers this extremely well. You will see in the FaceTrace below how happiness builds, some negative tension is introduced and then as we end there is a large pick up in happiness,” said Evans.

What’s more, Cadbury’s ads are so distinctive that the audience isn’t necessarily surprised when they see the brand reveal and product hero shot at the end. This shows a fluency in the ad and Cadbury’s overall branding.

“A large percentage of the audience knew it was a Cadbury ad before the close up of the chocolate bar. When its revealed everyone realises the brand but by making the product part of the story this is done naturally. The end frame uses another ‘fluent device’ which is the ‘glass and a half full’ lock up”.

Finally, the ad excels at both the long and the short.

“The combination of high levels of happiness, lots of intensity created by the story and fast fluency means this ad not only achieves a high Star rating (long-term impact) at 5.9 but also very strong Spike (short-term impact) at 1.64 and exceptional Fluency at 97 per cent”.

“Huge kudos to everyone at the Cadbury team and their brilliant creative agency VCCP,” he added.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Cadbury

Latest News

Dee Madigan: Qantas Needs To Prioritise Brand Over Profit & Exec Bonuses
  • Marketing

Dee Madigan: Qantas Needs To Prioritise Brand Over Profit & Exec Bonuses

Qantas has started the year with a blow after it dropped 22 spots to 41 in Brand Finance’s ‘Australia 100 2024’ report. The National Carrier’s reputation drop comes after a slew of controversies rocked the airline in 2023, including an ACCC investigation that Qantas was selling tickets on cancelled flights and a high court ruling […]

Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why It’s Time Marketers Move Away From Vanity Metrics
  • Partner Content

Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why It’s Time Marketers Move Away From Vanity Metrics

In a marketing world increasingly emphasising tangible results, the reliance on vanity metrics such as reach, impressions, and likes raises questions about their relevance and alignment with the expectations of C-suite executives focused on direct business impact. Marketers face the challenge of adapting attribution models to acknowledge the distinct roles of various channels, like CTV […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Iniatives For The Indie Sector
  • Advertising

IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Iniatives For The Indie Sector

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has unveiled its key initiatives for the year, including new member education and networking events and plans for another industry-first First Nations immersion trip to the Northern Territory. The organisation is set to launch several new events for members this year – including a major event to be held […]

Zitcha Makes US Move With Axonet Partnership To Drive C-store Retail Media Growth
  • Marketing

Zitcha Makes US Move With Axonet Partnership To Drive C-store Retail Media Growth

Zitcha has expanded its retail media platform to the US, striking a strategic partnership with Axonet to leverage first party convenience store data and retail media touchpoints across tens of thousands of North American convenience stores (C-store). The convenience store sector is a US$44bn market in the US alone. Axonet helps C-stores to monetise digital […]

“Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”: PUBG Collabs With KFC To Spice Up The Game For Gen Z Gamers In Korea Via Media.Monks
  • Campaigns

“Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”: PUBG Collabs With KFC To Spice Up The Game For Gen Z Gamers In Korea Via Media.Monks

To reignite interest among Gen Z gamers in Korea, the globally renowned battle-royale game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), developed by the Korean gaming giant Krafton and famous for its celebration slogan “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”, has teamed up with the iconic chicken master KFC’s Colonel Sanders on an epic gaming experience. Battle game, PUBG, has […]

The Media Store Nabs Phillip Brook From Wunderman Thompson
  • Marketing

The Media Store Nabs Phillip Brook From Wunderman Thompson

Independently owned media agency, The Media Store, has appointed Phillip Brook (lead image) to the role of financial controller. Brook joins The Media Store with 35 years of experience in media, creative and technology businesses, most recently in Asia as Commercial Director at Wunderman Thompson and, prior to that, as chief financial officer at OMG […]

Moonlighting’s Ian Warner Joins Audience Group
  • Marketing

Moonlighting’s Ian Warner Joins Audience Group

After four decades in media strategy, with the last ten years as co-owner of his own media agency, Ian Warner has joined independent advertising services agency, Audience Group, as group account director. “I’ve always looked for opportunities to continue learning and playing the game as hard as I can,” said Warner. “Audience Group is leading […]

Young woman using smart phone,Social media concept.
  • Marketing

DoubleVerify Bolsters Media Authentication On Meta

DoubleVerify has announced the expansion of its brand safety and suitability coverage on Meta to include measurement of Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels. With this release, global advertisers will be able to independently authenticate campaign quality and protect their brand equity within these engaging, user-generated media environments. “The expansion of DV’s industry-leading, AI-powered classification […]

Agassi Swaps Mullet For Savings In Uber One Campaign Via Special
  • Campaigns

Agassi Swaps Mullet For Savings In Uber One Campaign Via Special

Not having a mullet when mullets are back is disappointing – especially when yours was world-famous. That’s the situation former tennis superstar and the sports’ original mullet man Andre Agassi finds himself in as he laments his hair loss but rings up the savings in a new campaign for Uber One via Special. Missing the […]

hand putting a band aid on smoke stack. Greenwashing malpractice concept
  • Advertising

Australian Advertisers Take A Stand Against Greenwashing

Following an extensive public review, the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has released an Exposure Draft of its new Environmental Claims Code for further public comment. The advertising industry has an important role to play in not only ending greenwashing practices but also leading the shift towards a sustainable future. Consumers are increasingly concerned […]

UFC Brings Foxtel Into A Whole New Weight Class With Exclusive PPV Partnership
  • Media

UFC Brings Foxtel Into A Whole New Weight Class With Exclusive PPV Partnership

Kayo Sports and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) have officially commenced a new multi-year agreement from January 1, 2024, which sees Main Event – available only on Kayo Sports and Foxtel – become the exclusive home of UFC Pay-Per-View events in Australia. Lead Image: Dan Hooker, Melissa Leong and Tyson Pedro on the set of […]

Heide Museum Of Modern Art Partners With CHEP Network
  • Marketing

Heide Museum Of Modern Art Partners With CHEP Network

CHEP Network has been appointed as the Heide Museum of Modern Art’s agency partner across media, data and marketing effectiveness. The new partnership will see CHEP Media take strategic leadership of Heide’s data and media requirements, including planning and buying media across owned, earned and paid channels in a bid to showcase its acclaimed modern […]

AI chatbot usage and concepts
  • Marketing

GroupM’s Acceleration’s New Maturity Model Helps Marketers Chart Course To AI Transformation

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the launch of a proprietary AI Marketing Maturity model to support marketers’ AI transformation journeys, maximize marketing performance, and drive long- and short-term value from AI technology.  Developed by Acceleration—the data and technology consulting practice that is part of GroupM Nexus—the proprietary model allows marketers to assess their […]

Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years
  • Advertising

Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years

Ogilvy Network ANZ has announced that Ogilvy Sydney’s chief strategy officer, Ryan O’Connell (lead image), has resigned and is leaving the business this month. O’Connell has been with the agency for more than 11 years, during which time he has worked across almost all of the agency’s clients. One of the most awarded and highly […]

AI chatbot usage and concepts
  • Technology

Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready

At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive
  • Technology

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive

Ahead of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe has announced an intuitive new audio experience in Premiere Pro (beta) that makes editing faster and easier than ever before, saving experienced professionals valuable time while enabling newcomers to quickly access the tools they need. Available in beta, Premiere Pro’s new innovations include interactive fade handles on […]