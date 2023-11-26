Cadbury & AFLW Extend Partnership

On the eve of the Preliminary Finals, the AFL has announced that Cadbury has extended its partnership and long-term investment in the AFLW for a further three years.

Lead image: (L-R): Kylie Rogers, Daisy Pearce and Stephanie Saliba

Together, Cadbury and the AFLW will work to drive the visibility of the league’s elite athletes and opportunities for the next generation of women in sport.



In 2020, Cadbury launched its national Women in Sport program, sparked by the International Journal of Sport Policy and Politics research revealing one in two Australian girls drop out of sport from age 15 – twice the rate of boys the same age.



“Cadbury is on a mission to support the continued growth and equality of women’s sport in Australia so that female athletes at both the elite and grassroots level can enjoy the benefits,” said Stephanie Saliba, the company’s corporate & government affairs director.



This challenge, says Saliba, is fuelling Cadbury’s efforts to drive visibility, increase accessibility and create generational change. “We all know the age-old saying ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’, and together with the AFLW, we look forward to celebrating and spotlighting our incredible female footballers and their achievements for the next generation to see,” she said.



In recent years, Cadbury has revamped its iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk block, replacing its familiar visual identity with images of female sporting heroes – including the AFLW’s Daisy Pearce and Akec Makur Chuot.



In 2021, Cadbury and the AFLW partnered with Women’s Sport Australia to establish its ‘Get in the Game’ grants program. The initiative aimed at breaking down one of the biggest barriers preventing female participation: the design and cost of inclusive sports uniforms.



Saliba was joined today by the AFL’s Kylie Rogers, executive general manager customer and commercial, and retired AFLW champion Daisy Pearce to celebrate the extension.



AFL executive general manager customer and commercial, Kylie Rogers said the partnership extension with Cadbury is something all AFLW fans can celebrate. “The brands we choose to partner with reflect our values and beliefs. When it comes to supporting women’s sport, Cadbury has genuine skin in the game, and we are proud to be supported by such an iconic global brand”.



“It is fantastic to see Cadbury’s commitment to raising the profile of our athletes and growing not just women’s footy but women’s sport as a whole”.



“We look forward to growing our game even further with them into the future”.



The extended partnership will continue through 2026.