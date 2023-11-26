Cadbury & AFLW Extend Partnership

Cadbury & AFLW Extend Partnership
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



On the eve of the Preliminary Finals, the AFL has announced that Cadbury has extended its partnership and long-term investment in the AFLW for a further three years.

Lead image: (L-R): Kylie Rogers, Daisy Pearce and Stephanie Saliba

Together, Cadbury and the AFLW will work to drive the visibility of the league’s elite athletes and opportunities for the next generation of women in sport.In 2020, Cadbury launched its national Women in Sport program, sparked by the International Journal of Sport Policy and Politics research revealing one in two Australian girls drop out of sport from age 15 – twice the rate of boys the same age. “Cadbury is on a mission to support the continued growth and equality of women’s sport in Australia so that female athletes at both the elite and grassroots level can enjoy the benefits,” said Stephanie Saliba, the company’s corporate & government affairs director.This challenge, says Saliba, is fuelling Cadbury’s efforts to drive visibility, increase accessibility and create generational change. “We all know the age-old saying ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’, and together with the AFLW, we look forward to celebrating and spotlighting our incredible female footballers and their achievements for the next generation to see,” she said.In recent years, Cadbury has revamped its iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk block, replacing its familiar visual identity with images of female sporting heroes – including the AFLW’s Daisy Pearce and Akec Makur Chuot.In 2021, Cadbury and the AFLW partnered with Women’s Sport Australia to establish its ‘Get in the Game’ grants program. The initiative aimed at breaking down one of the biggest barriers preventing female participation: the design and cost of inclusive sports uniforms.Saliba was joined today by the AFL’s Kylie Rogers, executive general manager customer and commercial, and retired AFLW champion Daisy Pearce to celebrate the extension.AFL executive general manager customer and commercial, Kylie Rogers said the partnership extension with Cadbury is something all AFLW fans can celebrate. “The brands we choose to partner with reflect our values and beliefs. When it comes to supporting women’s sport, Cadbury has genuine skin in the game, and we are proud to be supported by such an iconic global brand”.“It is fantastic to see Cadbury’s commitment to raising the profile of our athletes and growing not just women’s footy but women’s sport as a whole”.“We look forward to growing our game even further with them into the future”.The extended partnership will continue through 2026.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Mackenzie Arnold Raises Awareness For Hearing Loss Through New Partnership With Audika
  • Advertising

Mackenzie Arnold Raises Awareness For Hearing Loss Through New Partnership With Audika

It’s an exciting time for Australians and soccer fans with the Matilda recently announcing they have made it through to the next round of Olympic qualifiers. It also marks the start of a new health awareness partnership between Audika, a leader in the field of hearing health care, and Mackenzie Arnold. Mackenzie has achieved great […]

Holey Moley Launches A Fun Way To Test Friendships Via Dentsu Creative
  • Campaigns

Holey Moley Launches A Fun Way To Test Friendships Via Dentsu Creative

Holey Moley Golf Club, part of Funlab, has launched its new “A fun way to test friendships” campaign via Dentsu Creative, showcasing the bragging rights that await at Holey Moley and how there are lots of ways to test a relationship, with some being more fun than others. The three short videos, to run across […]

GPT Appoints Hatched For Full-Service Digital & Paid Media Duties Across Retail Portfolio
  • Marketing

GPT Appoints Hatched For Full-Service Digital & Paid Media Duties Across Retail Portfolio

Hatched has been appointed by ASX-listed Australian property company The GPT Group following a competitive pitch. Lead image: Hatched Sydney Team GPT manages a $32 billion portfolio of assets, including 11 high-quality shopping centres across Australia, such as Melbourne Central, Pacific Fair and Rouse Hill Town Centre. Hatched will work with the GPT retail team […]

Taboola Nabs Sebastian Graham From Yahoo To Grow Advertising Operations In APAC
  • Advertising

Taboola Nabs Sebastian Graham From Yahoo To Grow Advertising Operations In APAC

Taboola has announced it has grown its advertising operations in the APAC region, which now supports top brands and agencies across nearly every vertical. As part of the momentum, former Yahoo executive Sebastian Graham joins Taboola as its new APAC Director of Agency Development. In the newly created role, Graham will be responsible for establishing […]

The Pistol Named As TikTok Agency Partner
  • Marketing

The Pistol Named As TikTok Agency Partner

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has today been badged as a TikTok Agency Partner. It comes after the announcement that TikTok will expand the TikTok Marketing Partners Program with its new Agency category. As a badged TikTok Agency Partner, The Pistol specialises in creating and optimising highly effective TikTok campaigns for its clients. With […]

Are Media’s Readership Up 7% YOY According To Roy Morgan
  • Media

Are Media’s Readership Up 7% YOY According To Roy Morgan

Are Media has delivered again in the new Roy Morgan readership numbers, with strong growth across its print magazines for the fifth consecutive quarter. Highlighting the ongoing resurgence in Australians’ consumption of magazines, the combined readership of Are Media’s print titles increased seven per cent year-on-year in September 2023 to an average of 6.06 million […]

Innocean & Hyundai Power Latest Campaign Using The IONIQ Range
  • Campaigns

Innocean & Hyundai Power Latest Campaign Using The IONIQ Range

The race to electric is on as a new era in automotive arrives. As EV adoption continues to grow, Hyundai is launching IONIQ, a range of award-winning, all-electric vehicles to innovate how Australians move into the new electric era, in a new campaign developed by Innocean Australia. The IONIQ range will revolutionise the way Australians […]

🎉 Check Out All The Winners & Grinners From The B&T Awards 2023!!! 🎉
  • Advertising

🎉 Check Out All The Winners & Grinners From The B&T Awards 2023!!! 🎉

Adland’s night of nights took the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney by storm on Friday, with Special managing to scoop its third Grand Prix in four years. Thinkerbell managed to scoop the Advertising Agency of the Year gong, Today The Brave took home the Emerging Agency award, Wavemaker was crowned the Media Agency of the Year […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Well That’s Meta! Mamamia Inspires Highly-Anticipated Binge Comedic Drama ‘Strife’
  • Media

Well That’s Meta! Mamamia Inspires Highly-Anticipated Binge Comedic Drama ‘Strife’

If you work in media you’re used to writing about big cultural moments and TV shows, but now Mamamia has mixed things up by becoming the content. In a couple of weeks, Foxtel’s Binge is dropping its highly-anticipated comedic drama Strife. The plot follows “imperfect” publisher Evelyn Jones who goes from writing a blog on […]

Pink bubble font. Cute candy alphabet. Pink letters. Inflated shape alphabet set. Graffiti style. Y2K trendy style. Flat vector illustration
  • Advertising

B&T’s A-Z Of 2023 Part 2: L-Z

It's B&T's L-Z of adland for 2023. Frustratingly, no one taking up the xylophone or being attacked by a zebra.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine