Sunday Ratings: MAFS Wins As Survivor Overtakes Australian Idol

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
It was A tale of two Mels on Sunday Night, as Aussies tuned in to watch the final MAFS weddings.

A total of 834,000 metro viewers signed up to watch randy Melissa marry Josh, and frosty Melinda marry Layton.

The main question was whether Melissa and Josh consummated the marriage.  Melissa said yes. Josh said no. It was a mystery.

MAFS’ win was less of a mystery. The 834,000 views made it the most-watched entertainment program of Sunday night, and the second most-watched program overall.

The ABC’s Joanna Lumley’s Unseen Adventure’s was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night with 468,000 views, followed by Vera (also ABC) with 453,000 views.

Network 10’s Survivor just overtook Seven’s Australian Idol with 438,000 metro viewers vs 434,000.

MAFS was the most-watched show in the 16-39 category, followed by Survivor.

Seven News was the most-watched overall show of the night.

Nine continued its winning streak with an overall share of 33.2 per cent, followed by Seven with 23.3 per cent, the ABC with 18.2 per cent, Network 10 with 16.5 per cent and SBS Network with 8.7 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
33.2% 23.3% 16.5% 18.2% 8.7%

 

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 859,000
2 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN Nine Network 834,000
3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 754,000
4 60 MINUTES Nine Network 623,000
5 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 614,000
6 JOANNA LUMLEY’S UNSEEN ADVENTURES RPT ABC TV 468,000
7 VERA RPT ABC TV 453,000
8 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR SUN Network 10 438,000
9 AUSTRALIAN IDOL – SUN Seven Network 434,000
10 NINE NEWS LATE -SUN ABC TV 373,000

