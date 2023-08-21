Spark’s Frank Curcio Jumps To CHEP Media As Its New Head Of Product
CHEP Media has appointed Frank Curcio as head of product. In the new role, Curcio will join CHEP Media’s leadership team, while taking on responsibility for delivering a best-in-class planning product.
Curcio joins from Spark Foundry, where he was the agency’s planning lead across clients including Toyota, Lexus, Saputo, Cancer Council, Peter’s and more.
He’s also held senior roles at PHD in planning and account management roles, leading clients including ANZ Bank, Carlton & United Breweries, Spotlight Retail Group and more.
CHEP Media chief media officer, Anna Cherry, said, “Frank is an exceptional practitioner whose love for the craft and for the industry is unparalleled and is reflected in his output.
“He sees the opportunity in every challenge – finding the deft balance between creativity and effectiveness required to meet client’s business objectives every time. He is also a fabulous human who will make an impact on the CHEP media business and our clients.”
Curcio said, “I’m super excited to join an agency that shares my passion of placing creativity at its core, while backing this with the science we know drives business results.
“I can’t wait to work with a fantastic group of people who share these values and get started, continuing to build a best in class product offer with this team.”
