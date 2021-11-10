Smith Brothers Media Launches Groundbreaking ‘Make IT Real’ Italian Tourism Campaign

Smith Brothers Media has joined forces with the Italian National Tourist Board to launch a new campaign encouraging Aussies to dust off the passport and visit the beautiful boot-shaped peninsula.

The Make IT Real campaign uses humour, user-generated content, and the public’s post-COVID travel bug following the opening of international borders to engage audiences across multiple platforms to ‘Make IT Real’ for themselves and visit Italy.

It also capitalises on the ‘local’ Italian experiences in Australia and compares them to the ‘real’ experiences in Italy itself, showcasing the Italianness – pasta, F1 fandoms, cycling tours – of our everyday lives.

The campaign also encourages audiences to create their very own ‘Make IT Real’ and share it on social media.

“Italy is the number one European destination for Australian travellers,” said Manager of the Italian National Tourist Board for Australia and New Zealand, Emanuele Attanasio. “We are very excited about launching our new campaign, “Make IT Real”, which coincides with the opening of international borders. So many of us are keen to get back and enjoy the scenery, the food and the Italian way of life.”

The Make IT Real campaign was conceived by Smith Brothers Media who will be responsible for creating assets and marketing the campaign to a wider audience.

“It’s been a fantastic journey building the campaign, and we can’t wait to deliver it,” said CEO of Smith Brothers Media, James Smith. “The timing is perfect. Everything is opening up, excitement is building for all kinds of amazing travel possibilities. There’s never been a better time to start turning dreams into reality.”

