Smith Brothers Media Launches Groundbreaking ‘Make IT Real’ Italian Tourism Campaign
Smith Brothers Media has joined forces with the Italian National Tourist Board to launch a new campaign encouraging Aussies to dust off the passport and visit the beautiful boot-shaped peninsula.
The Make IT Real campaign uses humour, user-generated content, and the public’s post-COVID travel bug following the opening of international borders to engage audiences across multiple platforms to ‘Make IT Real’ for themselves and visit Italy.
It also capitalises on the ‘local’ Italian experiences in Australia and compares them to the ‘real’ experiences in Italy itself, showcasing the Italianness – pasta, F1 fandoms, cycling tours – of our everyday lives.
The campaign also encourages audiences to create their very own ‘Make IT Real’ and share it on social media.
“Italy is the number one European destination for Australian travellers,” said Manager of the Italian National Tourist Board for Australia and New Zealand, Emanuele Attanasio. “We are very excited about launching our new campaign, “Make IT Real”, which coincides with the opening of international borders. So many of us are keen to get back and enjoy the scenery, the food and the Italian way of life.”
The Make IT Real campaign was conceived by Smith Brothers Media who will be responsible for creating assets and marketing the campaign to a wider audience.
“It’s been a fantastic journey building the campaign, and we can’t wait to deliver it,” said CEO of Smith Brothers Media, James Smith. “The timing is perfect. Everything is opening up, excitement is building for all kinds of amazing travel possibilities. There’s never been a better time to start turning dreams into reality.”
Please login with linkedin to commentitaly Smith Brothers Media
Latest News
Lark Distilling Co joins forces with Alley Group to drive eCommerce growth
Performance agency Alley Group have been appointed by ASX-listed Lark Distilling Co to manage digital marketing, as the whisky brand expands its eCommerce presence.
Vicinity Centres Launch Christmas In New Partnership With Fabric
Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) has appointed Fabric (part of the TBWA\Sydney Group) as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch. Vicinity is one of Australia’s leading retail property groups and is renowned for its premium centres around the country which includes much loved destinations like The QVB, The Strand Arcade, The Galeries, Chatswood Chase in […]
Mitre 10 Name Dig Their New Lead Strategic And Creative Agency
After a competitive pitch process, Mitre 10 have announced Dig as their new lead strategic and creative agency. Peter Cerny, CCO at Dig said: “Since 1959 Mitre 10 has earned the trust of millions of Australians and the local communities they serve, making the brand as iconic as it is abundant with creative opportunity.” “We […]
Kirsty Muddle To Depart Cummins&Partners
This breaking news is so hot off the press it's almost got a burnt cake smell to it or a rotisserie chicken.
35,000 Free Beers On Offer Today Only From ClubsNSW
ClubNSW giving away 35,000 free schooners today, as B&T temporarily moves office to local ClubNSW club.
Behind The Viral Pet Instagram Trend That’s Potentially A Scam
Plant A Tree Co has claimed they are behind the viral “post a photo of your pet, to plant a tree” trend. However, the company allegedly has a history of botching Instagram initiatives in the name of charity! Basically, millions of people are sharing photos of their pets in the name of getting a tree […]
Indie Agencies “An Incredibly Powerful Force In Australia At The Moment”, Says Captify’s Aussie GM
Indie agencies apparently "an incredible powerful force". But not like a Darth Vader chokehold "powerful force".
Toluna Research Reveals Lockdown Has Made Aussies More Conscious Consumers
Study finds lockdown has made Aussies more conscious consumers. And unconscious for those drinking a little too much.
Nine Names Chris Paine Head Of Premium Content Across Metro Publications
Chris Paine to head Nine's premium content division. So he's not to be bothered with stories about magpies or head lice.
“It’s Been Difficult To Watch”: Former Wallabies Captain David Pocock Calls Out Santos’ Rugby Australia Sponsorship
Rugby Australia ruing building its offices on that ancient Indian burial ground as its spate of bad luck continues.
New Head of Digital & Performance For WW@Dentsu Announced
Barbara Messitt, Managing Director Woolworths@Dentsu, has announced today the appointment of Matt Benning as Head of Digital & Performance
CRA Finds Radio Is Still King For Drivers
In top news for the sale of Lee Kernaghan albums or K-Tel's Truckin Tunes, study finds drivers like to listen to music.
Coke Ditches The Santas & The Trucks To Deliver A Tear-Jerking Christmas Cracker
Nothing brings out deep, simmering family tensions at Christmas lunch quite like the truth serum that is bourbon & Coke.
Nike Sets Goal To Use 100% Sustainable Energy By 2025
Nike sets ambitious emissions targets. Still can't guarantee its $250 shoes will last six months, however.
IGA’s Getting Us To Shop Local In New Christmas Campaign Via The Core Agency
Iconic Aussie actor and comedian Shane Jacobson leads IGA’s new local Christmas shopping campaign via the Core Agency. The 30-second commercial shows the day in the life of an IGA shop owner and how they interact with the local community. Jacobson guides us on an Aussie Christmas journey, with the whole family getting involved in […]
Tuesday TV Wrap: Puppy Love On 10 As The Dog House Tops Entertainment
Cute dogs prove just the tonic for 10. Network bosses now seriously considering replacing Waleed Aly with a dachshund.
Virgin Appoints Special As Its Brand & Creative Partner
The airlines can have their glitzy ads & marketing, but there's still a lot of persuasive power in complimentary nuts.
B&T 30 Under 30 Grand Prix Winner Anais Read On Crafting A Killer Award Entry
It's top tips on crafting a killer 30 Under 30 entry that stops short of bribing the judges and illicit phone taps.
Cummins&Partners Adds McCain’s Media To Existing Creative Remit
If there was a B&T Award for crunchiest oven fry used in a CX experience, Cummins&Partners would have few peers.
Big W Wins Facebook Lighthouse Award For Big Headed Bilby Messenger Campaign Via M&C Saatchi
Big Headed Bilbies now preferring to be called Cranium Challenged Bilbies or Nogginally Intensive Marsupials.
BMF Boosts Planning Team With Three New Hires
BMF boosts its planning team with three new hires which actually surpassed its plans to only boost it by two.
Real Madrid Announce New “Personalised Fan Content” With Adobe
Real Madrid team with Adobe to prove there's more ways to fleece a fan than just overpriced teams shirts & game tickets.
The National Indigenous Music Awards And triple j Team Up For Special Broadcast
The National Indigenous Music Awards and triple j are teaming up for a special broadcast of the awards, and they’ve just dropped the details! The reimagined award ceremony is broadcasting live around Australia – and the world – this Sunday 14 November from 5pm – 7pm AEDT via triple j, Double J and triple j Unearthed. Listeners […]
Get The Glitter Out Because Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Is Bringing Back Festival Events For 2022!
As a warning, the Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras is bringing back festival events if your thatch needs a wax, trim or bleach.
Twitter Fights Back Against The Australian Government’s Plan To Erase Online Anonymity
ScoMo still managing to get right under the skin of the tech giants. Seemingly far less concerned by the coal miners.
Both Nine And Seven To Host Special Live Coverage Of Bert Newton’s Funeral
Both Seven and Nine will host live coverage of Bert Newton;s state funeral service this Friday morning. On Seven, there will be coverage on Sunrise across the morning, after which The Morning Show’s Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur will co-anchor Seven’s broadcast from outside St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne, where Newton’s wife Patti will be […]
Why A .sydney Or .melbourne Domain Could Pay Dividends For Your Small Business
Here's why a .sydney or .melbourne domain name could prove a boon. More so if it's a tax lark in the Canary Islands.
GroupM Announces Senior Ecommerce & Investment Talent Hires
GroupM has announced two senior appointments. Sean Bone (left in photo) joins as general manager, commerce, while Adam Peruch (right) joins as head of investment intelligence. Bone brings a strong client focus, having led eCommerce for Colgate globally, and most recently Diageo in Australia as head of ecommerce and customer marketing. He will lead GroupM’s […]
DoubleVerify To Acquire OpenSlate, Extending Social Video And CTV Capabilities
DoubleVerify has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire OpenSlate (“OpenSlate”), a pre-campaign contextual targeting platform that enables brands to align advertising with suitable or contextually relevant content across social video and CTV. The acquisition of OpenSlate is a cash and stock transaction valued at $150 million and is expected to close this […]
“Talk Radio Is Always Relevant”: Tom Malone And Hayley Bourne On Nine’s Total Audio Plans
One of Nine’s most significant announcements in its 2021 Upfronts was an investment into Total Audio. Hailed by Nine as the “future of radio”, B&T sat down with Tom Malone (general manager – radio, pictured) and Hayley Bourne (head of digital audio) to discuss total audio, and what it means for both advertisers and consumers. […]