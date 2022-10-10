RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence

Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia.

This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. According to John Dingeldei from RMIT’s School of Media and Communication, “Our advertising graduates usually get snapped up quickly but this year there’s an even stronger demand for creative, strategy and account service talent.

“This is a great opportunity for the ad industry to get refreshed and get a first-hand look at the new faces of advertising who are going somewhere.”

Tickets are being sold in airline-themed packages, with First Class almost sold out but Business Class, Frequent Flyer and Economy Class all still available.

Agencies expected to make an appearance include Big Red, TBWA, 10 Feet Tall, Taboo, whiteGrey, Clemenger, The Royals, Cummins & Partners, Cyclone Creative and The Trade Desk. Higher-end tickets include early access to graduate folios and their own ‘flight attendant’ for a luxury Pitch Night experience.

The deadline for all bookings is Wednesday 12 October.