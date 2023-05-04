Red Havas Launches Peaks, A Global Practice For Executive Branding & Visibility

Red Havas Group has announced the global launch of Peaks, a multichannel executive branding service designed to help C-suite executives develop a personal brand that’s authentic, compelling and aligned with their corporate identity.

First launched in North America in 2013, Red Havas has been trialling the program in the Australian market for the past twelve months where it has been delivering strong results across earned media and social.

Peaks works with senior executives to strategically create and develop leadership brands that speak to desired constituencies. The practice’s expansion into a global offering is the result of increasing demand for global approaches to purpose-driven strategic communications.

“Now is a critical time for leaders to build and maintain a positive reputation,” said James Wright (lead image), global CEO of the Red Havas Group and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective. “There are ever-increasing expectations that executives speak to how their companies are staying aligned to ideals around purpose, and that’s being magnified by the 24-7, multichannel news environment.”

Peaks offers valuable services customised for each client, across a wide spectrum of executive personal branding needs, such as:

Enhanced awareness of personal brand, PR and communications impact, which will result in personal, professional and corporate alignment.

Brand expression and communications plan documents, including personalized principles, guidance and timetables covering the key action points.

Cause profile development, including charity and non-profit board involvement recommendations and introductions.

A multi-channel program, including social media, to launch personal brands online.

Representation for the speaking circuit, including identifying the appropriate circuit and the right public speaking opportunities.

“Effective executive profiling requires a wholistic approach, where C-suite executives are empowered to develop their personal brand and thought leadership strategy, supported by subject matter experts within their businesses. Through Havas Peaks we work with these executives as well as their organisation’s rising stars to take on larger and more public-facing roles that builds brand and enhances reputation,” said Matt Thomas, Managing Partner Corporate and Public Affairs at Red Havas Australia.

In 2022, Red Havas Group launched Red Impact, a global offering that brings together its ESG expertise and capabilities from across the world. Other global offerings include Red Havas Health, a specialized offering focused on health and wellness, and Red Connect, a B2B content marketing practice.

The Red Havas Group has 25 offices across 14 markets and was launched in 2019 as the global PR arm of the Havas Group. Red Havas employs a strategic model called “merged media” that replicates the convergence of media consumption — blending traditional and digital publishing, content, social media and data in a way that it believes defines the future of PR as a category.