R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee

Independent global marketing consultancy R3 has appointed VML veteran Ishan Chatterjee (lead image) as vice president of global growth to support the company’s expansion across EMEA. Based in London, Ishan is responsible for client growth, partnerships and R3’s capability expansion.

“Ishan’s experience is reflective of the mindset and approach we have at R3. It’s Global, Regional and Local, operating from a position of knowledge of how our clients and their partners work,” says Greg Paull, R3 Co-founder and Principal. “The role also reflects our investment in the level of service we want to bring to marketers in Europe and the Middle East.”

Ishan joined R3 after 13 years at VML & VMLY&R in Europe & Southeast Asia, where he drove consistent, year-on-year growth for the agency in various roles in growth, network development and account management, including, most recently, as head of growth, UK. Ishan has managed global integrated accounts for brands such as Danone, Kellogg’s, Sanofi, Colgate, Nestlé and Galderma (formerly Nestlé Skin Health), and played a valuable part in the identifying, leading, and converting new business opportunities. In his recent roles at VML, he oversaw more than 100 pitches ranging from small-scale local to large-scale, global multi-million-dollar ventures.

“The move into Global Growth at R3 couldn’t come at a better time,” says Chatterjee. “I’m looking forward to further engaging with clients on how we can help them strengthen their marketing practice while navigating dynamic changes in partnerships, organizational design, commercial models, and technology.”

Ishan Chatterjee will be leading a workshop for marketing procurement professionals on performance measurement at the ISBA on March 19, 2024.




