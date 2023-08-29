QMS Celebrates B&T Women In Media Winners With DOOH Campaign

Now in its sixth year of partnering with B&T’s Women in Media Awards, digital OOH company QMS, will celebrate Australia’s most talented and inspiring Women in Media across its national digital billboard network.

The centrepiece of the Women in Media partnership will see all 28 winners receive individual congratulatory messages showcased across QMS’ national digital large format network including Woman of the Year, Bullfrog’s Elle Bullen; People’s Choice Award winner Anjuli Patel from Seven Network; and 2023’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner, industry legend Jane Caro.

QMS chief marketing officer, Tennille Burt said, “QMS is proud to continue our partnership with the B&T Women in Media Awards. By showcasing all the winners across our digital billboard network over the coming weeks, our goal is to extend the recognition of these change-makers’ efforts and achievements beyond our industry and into the greater public arena for all Australians to see and celebrate.”

“The Awards continue to play a crucial role to keep the industry focused on equity and progression of women in media as it celebrates and showcases the outstanding achievements of this year’s winners and finalists.

“On Friday I had the honour of presenting Jane Caro, accomplished Australian writer, speaker, and commentator with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. Jane’s contributions to advertising, media, and education have paved the way forward for many women today and this recognition is testament to her significant impact within the industry.”

