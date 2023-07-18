Pinterest Brings Deep Links To Mobile Shopping Ads

Pinterest has introduced mobile deep links for shopping ads to help users go from discovery to purchase while increasing conversion for retailers.

For retailers, mobile deep links will direct Pinterest users to a specific page in their mobile app, making it easier to shop for products after clicking on a shopping ad on the platform.

Pinterest shopping ads will navigate users to a page within a retailer’s app if it’s installed on their device. If it isn’t, they are taken to a mobile web page within the Pinterest app.

“The majority of people who use Pinterest say they come to the platform to shop, and we’re thrilled that our content is more relevant and shoppable than ever. We’re even seeing a nearly 30 per cent increase in attributed checkouts for retailers who upload their catalogues. By introducing mobile deep links, we’re now making it easier to connect our users with retailers to shop the products they discover on Pinterest,” said Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer at Pinterest.

Mobile deep links are now available globally for Pinterest-managed advertisers.