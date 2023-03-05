Perpetual Launches Global Digital Platform Via Frank Digital

Global financial services company Perpetual has launched a new global digital platform to deliver enhanced user experiences and provide existing and prospective clients with seamless access to relevant information and data at speed.

The design system and front-end development was managed by digital product and user-experience agency Frank Digital, part of data, creative and performance marketing agency, Jaywing. Frank led the UX discovery, wireframing, prototyping, user testing, information architecture, design and development of the site, which is powered by Optimizely.

An ASX-listed company, Perpetual provides asset management, wealth management and trustee services to local and international clients with operations spanning Australia, Asia, Europe, United Kingdom and the United States. The new digital platform is a central hub for investors and financial advice seekers to access a broad range of investment options and services.

The updated platform places a significant focus on search functionality and includes a keyword search tool that crawls the entire website to provide users with real-time results without the need to navigate through multiple pages, across desktop and mobile.

As a global financial services company with a diverse range of product offerings, Frank Digital worked with Perpetual to develop a streamlined and efficient way to search and filter through the various products, giving users the ability to access key metrics, reports, and performance data to enable investors to make informed decisions quickly and easily.

Designed with user experience and interface in mind, Frank Digital also conducted extensive testing with audiences across its three business divisions throughout the wireframing and design stages and also collaborated with Jaywing’s SEO team.

Matt Smartt, head of experience design, Frank Digital said: “The unique challenge for us was how do we present the breadth of what Perpetual offers, but then very quickly allow users to get down to the content or sections that are relevant to them.

“The website’s unique design and functionality were developed to cater to its wide range of audiences and to provide easy access to relevant information. We worked collaboratively with the Perpetual team to create a digital platform that provides enhanced user experiences and increased accessibility to investment options and financial advice.”