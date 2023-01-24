Optus And Tim Tam Named As Australian Idol Sponsors

Optus and Arnott’s Tim Tam will be sponsors for Seven’s Australian Idol which is returning to screens on Monday 30 January on Channel 7 and 7plus.

The partnerships were developed by UM (Optus) and Publicis Groupe’s and Arnott’s The Neighbourhood.

The partnerships include activation packages, in-program integration, premium commercial assets on Channel 7 and 7plus across metro, regional and digital screens, social support and amplification on Seven’s new channel, 7Bravo.

Creative ideation, executions and on-air sponsorship assets and extensions have been produced by 7RED in partnership with UM, The Neighbourhood, Optus and Arnott’s Tim Tam. Other key sponsors include Samsung and Universal Pictures Australia.

Using the Optus Living Network, Optus will keep Australian Idol contestants connected with their loved ones during crucial moments, such as following a successful audition or progressing through to the finals.

Arnott’s Tim Tam’s partnership will include unique on-air promotions, indulgent experiences and special giveaways. The Australian Idol sponsorship aims to inspire viewers with exciting new ways to indulge in Arnott’s Tim Tams.

Optus senior director, brand marketing, Cameron Luby, said: “Australian Idol is the perfect brand alignment for Optus as aspiring singers say YES to the opportunity of pursuing their musical dreams.

“With its extraordinary auditions and uplifting performances, Australian Idol embodies Optus’ spirit of optimism and our active role in reminding Australians that extraordinary opportunities ‘Start with YES’.”

Arnott’s Tim Tam marketing manager, Rebecca Chan, said: “Arnott’s Tim Tam is one of Australia’s national icons so who better to be there when a new national superstar is discovered! We are excited to be a part of Australian Idol’s return; the perfect program for Aussies to watch together and enjoy a Tim Tam. What more could you wish for?”

Director of 7RED, Katie Finney, said: “We are delighted to welcome Optus and Arnott’s Tim Tam as major sponsors for the highly anticipated new season of Australian Idol on Channel 7 and 7plus.

“Australian Idol offers our commercial partners a unique opportunity to engage with a multi-generational audience across metro, regional and digital screens in a trusted, brand-safe environment.

“With massive live shows, electrifying performances and guaranteed feel-good moments, there’s no show more exciting than Australian Idol for brands to align with,” she said.

The series will be hosted by Ricki-Lee and Scott Tweedie.