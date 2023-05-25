Only FOUR Sleeps Until Adland’s Biggest And Brightest Gather In Cairns!

We’ve got an epic line-up waiting for you, here are some of the events you won’t want to miss!

1- Pinchella welcome party – The dress code is RAVE so bring out the bodysuits and the fishnets. GO WILD. If you go the extra mile you could win a share of four thousand dollars worth of prizes! Prizes include island trips, reef excursions and deep sea diving tours from Reef Unlimited. Pack some body paint, stick on those face jewels and get ready to PAR-TAY!

2- Mark Ritson – Australia’s favourite marketing professor and international brand guru Mark Ritson will be flying in from his home in Tazzy. The Marketing Week columnist has been nominated for Columnist of the Year at the PPA Press Awards on five occasions and been named Business Columnist of the Year twice by the British Society of Magazine Editors. Did we mention he was cited by George Akerlof during his 2001 Nobel Prize speech? We can’t wait for Ritson to wrap up Cannes in Cairns with a sensational keynote!

3- In her own words, Zoë Foster Blake is the kind of person who will look you in the eye as she thieves fries off your plate, and we can’t wait for the award-winning author, journalist and beauty mogul to steal the show. Foster Blake will be bringing her extensive knowledge and experience of Australian publishing, creativity and business acumen to a phenomenal keynote session!

4- Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little – How did we bring these three mega stars to Cairns you might ask? LiSTNR convinced them that you bunch were epic so get excited. The trio will discuss how they create content that connects with their zealous national audiences, and how brands can leverage this!

Tickets – If you have registered your ticket, you’ll receive an email from our ticketing partner, JomaBlue, over the weekend. If you haven’t purchased your ticket yet, what are you waiting for? Book now!