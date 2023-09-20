Inspirational Aussie Women Raise Their Voices Ahead of International Day of the Girl

Inspirational Aussie Women Raise Their Voices Ahead of International Day of the Girl
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    World Vision Australia has joined forces with an inspiring collective of Australian females to ignite a new campaign ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11.

    The integrated campaign, called 1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls is in response to an alarming surge in global child marriage and violence rates, and sees celebrities raising their voices to tell the stories of some of the world’s most vulnerable girls, while encouraging Australians to do the same.

    The all-star female lineup includes; Melbourne Cup winner, Michelle Payne; First Nations model and advocate, Samantha Harris; the first-African-born Australian Netball World Champion, Sunday Aryang; and passionate female activists; Liz Ellis, Pallavi Sharda, and Melissa Doyle AM. The campaign is the work of World Vision’s in-house creative and communications teams, proudly brought to life by an all-female lead crew and production and PR partner TBWA/Eleven.

    Talking about the power of the campaign, World Vision chief marketing officer, Louise Cummins said, “Child marriage more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to increase further as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.”

    “When a young girl’s dignity, hope and innocence are taken from her, and all she has left is her story – it’s our job not just to tell her story but change it. We are so grateful to our female collective who, so passionately and powerfully, loaned their voices in support.” added Louise.

    Commenting on her involvement, Michelle Payne said, “The statistics of violence against women and girls around the world are incomprehensible. I’m very passionate about using my voice to be able to raise awareness on these issues – and in doing so, provide hope and opportunity to girls around the world,”.

    After fleeing the civil war in Ethiopia with her parents, this year, Sunday Aryang became the youngest member of the Australian Diamonds. She said, “The reason behind us moving to Australia was because a lot of the gender-based situations that are happening in Ethiopia. My dad wanted us to get an education, which is something I know a lot of young girls simply don’t get in Africa. Everyone deserves an education, safety and a voice – together, we have to keep advocating for that,” added Sunday.

    The 1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls movement hopes to encourage Australians to support 1,000 of the world’s most vulnerable girls in the lead up to International Day of the Girl, and help give them a voice through World Vision’s Child Sponsorship program. The campaign will be supported through social, digital, OOH, ambassadors and PR.

    Credits:

    World Vision Australia

    ● Chief marketing officer – Louise Cummins

    ● Head of brand, creative & content – Andrew Henderson

    ● Creative director – Rory Ellis

    ● Integrated creative lead – Brad O’Meara

    ● Copywriters – Amy Tan, Margaret Spencer

    ● Senior acquisition manager – Jacqui Martin

    ● Brand comms manager – Lucy Fogarty

    ● Ambassador lead – Amanda Reedy

    ● Content producers – Joe Callanan, David Fonti Production & PR partners: TBWA\Melbourne and Eleven

    • Director: Greta Nash

    • DOP: Bonita Carzino

    • Sound: Final Sound

    • Grade: Ted Deacey

    • Photographer: Michelle Tran (Hart & Co.)

    • Media agency: Essence MediaCom Global




