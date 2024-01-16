“Most Work She’s Done All Year!” Meghan Markle’s Cameo In Coffee Ad Cops A Roasting

Seemingly tired of pissing off her in-laws back in the UK, Meghan Markle (AKA the Duchess of Sussex) has returned to her acting roots in a social media ad for American coffee brand Clevr.

The 42-year-old royal is a part-owner in the brand that markets itself as “super-powered lattes for energy, stress, and sleep”.

In the Insta ad, fronted by Clevr founder Hannah Mendoza, we see the Duchess working in the Clevr offices completing tasks on the computer, packing boxes, and running errands. Watch it below:

Not that everyone was a fan of Duchess’ work with social media users labelling it as “cringey” while another joked it was “the most work (Meghan) has done all year”.

“Cringey is an understatement. More like pathetic! She hired the biggest agent in Hollywood and all she can manage is a bit player in an IG ad,” another user wrote.

Another added: “From the palace to this!”

Others noted that Oprah Winfrey has also begun promoting Clevr, adding it to her list of “Oprah’s Favourite Things”. Winfrey, of course, famously conducted the first sit-down with the Megan and Harry after they left the royal family and relocated to the US.

The couple’s move may have irritated everyone back in the UK, however it’s proven lucrative for the maligned duo who’ve reportedly pocketed a cool $US100 million through partnerships with Netflix, Spotify and the proceeds of Harry’s memoir Spare.

Mendoza has praised Markle for being the company’s “first investor, adviser and biggest Clevr advocate”.

UK newspapers have also reported that Meghan could now fetch as much as $US45,000 for a single social media endorsement.