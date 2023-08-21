More Than A Third Of Aussie Businesses Would Switch To Electric Vehicles To Boost Brand Image

More than one-third of Australian small- and medium-sized businesses would consider making the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) in order to meet employee and customer expectations.

What’s more, 30 per cent would switch to an EV to boost their brand’s credibility and relevance with consumers, while 28 per cent would make the switch to be seen as early adopters.

“In an economic climate where businesses are striving to gain new customers and retain current staff, as well as bearing a corporate social responsibility around sustainability, investing in electric vehicles is an effective way to achieve those goals,” said Alon Rajic, founder and managing director of Small Business Loans Australia — the firm that surveyed 202 business owners and decision-makers.

Electric vehicle purchases are already up by some 120 per cent in the first six months of this year, compared to last year, showing that consumers in Australia are already starting to put their money where their mouths are.

South Australian businesses are the most likely to embrace electric vehicles with 39 per cent willing to make the switch. Meanwhile, businesses in Victoria and New South Wales are more reluctant at 33 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

However, almost three-quarters of the businesses surveyed considered that switching to electric vehicles would help to alleviate the climate crisis. But 44 per cent of business owners believed that it would only have a small impact while 29 per cent said that building an EV would have no impact on the climate crisis.

“Our research shows most businesses surveyed believe electric vehicles will contribute towards a climate change solution. Businesses should consider making the switch to electric vehicles for their company fleets and encourage employees to do the same through novated leasing and other purchase avenues,” added Alon.

Environmental activism and progressivism are becoming an increasingly important topics for businesses to help retain staff — with a number of agencies switching to a B Corp model and the big holdcos, such as WPP, working on solutions to offset their carbon emissions.