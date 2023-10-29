Michael Hill Jeweller Kicks Off Christmas In New Work Via CHEP Brisbane

Michael Hill Jeweller and CHEP Brisbane has launched its Christmas campaign, showcasing how families can celebrate a Christmas to Remember through thoughtful gifting.

This year’s campaign follows the story of a family going through some changes, when the father embarks on a new relationship.

The film shows the impact that the new relationship has on his daughter, the challenges she faces in coming to terms with the change in her family dynamic, and her dad’s new love interest trying so hard to be accepted into the family.

Just as it seems all hope is lost, the teenage daughter delivers a gift that shows her acceptance of her dad’s new relationship, making it truly a Christmas to remember.

Michael Hill chief marketing officer, Jo Feeney, said, “This Christmas, more than ever, people are looking for meaningful gifts that last long after the festive season. Jewellery is not only seen as one of the most thoughtful gifts, it’s also a lasting memory, marking special moments in life”.

CHEP creative lead, Christy Peacock, added, “This year’s story celebrates the special connection between dad and Evie, his teenage daughter. Evie’s surprise gift to dad’s new partner on Christmas Day is as much about showing her love for her dad as it is about welcoming a new member to the family.”

The campaign appears in Australia, New Zealand and Canada from today across TV, cinema, online, social, press, OOH and instore.

