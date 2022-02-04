Meredith Graham Joins Love Media As Head of Media

Independent media agency Love Media has appointed Meredith Graham (Pictured above) as Head of Media as it heads into a period of expansion.

“MG” will take the role of head of media, with managing partner Tony Woodward moving into the MD seat, off the back of a stellar period of growth over the past 18 months.

On Meredith’s arrival, Tony Woodward said “Meredith’s appointment represents a step-change for Love Media – the agency is moving up a gear in 2022, as we build out the team under her guidance and leadership.”

“MG will be working closely with all of our clients and partners from day one. I for one am absolutely pumped for her to join and start helping us carve out the future for Love Media and our clients.”

Meredith said, “The growing profile of Love Media and the impact of their campaigns over the last couple of years has been eye-catching and has prompted my move back to agency land after working client-side for the last year and a half.”

“My hands-on approach fits perfectly with Love Media and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in alongside Ant and Tony.”

Most recently Meredith was the head of media at Stan.

Love Media was co-founded two and half years ago by former Fairfax national sales operations manager Ant Douglas and Tony Woodward who was previously the senior media manager at Auto and General.

During that time Love Media has grown to a wide category roster of clients, managing $16M+ in media budgets.

Some of Love Media’s key client wins include Surf Life Saving Foundation – Lotteries, Doctors on Demand, Byte Australia, Spaceship Financial Services, Pepe Saya Butter and Bondi Boost.

“Our clients always sit at the very heart of how we operate each day and we are very fortunate to be working with some great Australian businesses and, most importantly, great people,” said Douglas.

He added, “We are very much a relationships focussed team bringing senior-level strategy/thinking to clients that would not normally receive that level of service in larger global agencies.”

“We speak plainly, respect our clients and deliver great work. It’s a simple recipe for success.”

“2022 is going to be a landmark year for Love Media with a number of announcements in the pipeline. We are extremely excited for what is to come.”