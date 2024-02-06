McLaren F1 Team Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Airwallex

Global payments and financial platform Airwallex has announced its multi-year partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 team.

The global financial company will be providing support to McLaren’s global financial operations through its treasury management and cross-border pay-outs and settlement product suite.

Airwallex placed itself at the centre of the digital revolution, “facilitating the transformation of businesses from offline to online, from local to global”.

Airwallex will be used by McLaren’s team to optimise its supply chain payments for all Grands Prix with speed.

“In the competitive world of Formula 1, efficiency and performance are crucial both on and off the track. We are delighted to have Airwallex on board and use their innovative and trusted payment solutions to support our team’s financial operations,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing.

CEO and co-founder of Airwallex Jack Zhang acknowledged the opportunity the union offers, stating it “…will play a key role in supporting our global expansion, and we look forward to working with the McLaren team in 2024 and beyond to support our mutual growth”.