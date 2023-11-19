Match & Wood Promotes Ryan Hancock To Newly Created Role

Independent agency Match & Wood has promoted Ryan Hancock (lead image) to the newly-created role of national planning director. He will assume a leadership position within the agency, overseeing and guiding the integrated planning and execution.

Hancock’s experience and keen insights into the ever-evolving media landscape will be invaluable in shaping the output of the wider business, and he will continue working across Match & Wood clients based in Melbourne and Perth, including Snooze, Catch.com.au, Chobani, Curtin University, HIF Australia, and Synergy.

Hancock received 2nd place in Young Lions alongside Jodie Allen in 2022, and this year he was selected and completed the TikTok Accelerator Program. He joined Match & Wood almost six years ago from his Trading Partnerships role at UM.

“Ryan took a big risk joining Match & Wood almost six years ago as one of our foundational team members, and we are so glad he did. Ryan and the agency have grown simultaneously, and watching this has been one of the highlights of my career. His ability to simplify the complex is an art. He has gone from strength to strength, not just from a craft point of view but also personally. I am extremely proud of the leader that Ryan has become,” said chief operating officer, Chris O’Keefe.

“Match & Wood has been an incredible journey and joining the leadership team is something I am extremely excited about. In this role I will continue to make sure that we look beyond media metrics and focus on business outcomes. I am passionate about the breadth and potential of data and analytics when you apply a creative lens, and I am now charged with driving this agenda across the business. I want to help everyone unlock this passion and potential,” Hancock said.

The promotion comes during a significant growth period for Match & Wood. The recently crowned Mumbrella’s Media Agency of the Year has grown exponentially over the last 18 months.