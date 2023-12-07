Marc Collister: AI & Automation Set To Revolutionise Creativity In 2024
Marc Collister (pictured) of P2 Content Creators spills the beans on his 2024 predictions drawing from two decades of experience in the advertising, film and television industry.
I’m certain it will come as no surprise that in 2024, we can expect our industry to move at breakneck speed again. With even more rapid shifts in consumer behaviour, brands’ marketing strategies will be evolving to accommodate these changes, in tandem with reviews of budgets that will no doubt be under even more scrutiny.
Having spent over 20 years in the advertising, film and television industry – first as an editor, through to managing P2 Content Creators, I’ve had the privilege of years in the industry to understand what makes world-class video content. As these industry benchmarks continue to evolve, it falls on us to guide marketers through the cluttered video content environment, empowering them to cut through and drive their businesses forward.
The shift from the reliance on a singular, grand television ad towards a complex strategy focused on producing content that resonates across a multitude of channels has been incredible, with the pursuit of multi-faceted content generation becoming the new cornerstone of client appetite.
That said, it doesn’t come without challenges. In the year ahead, as agency partners, we need to reassess how we contend with the surging demand for varied content, an influx of deliverables, and the burgeoning influence of social channels and ensure we are maximising budget allocation to guarantee value – without compromising on creativity.
AI for good
Yes, AI may be the buzzword of the year, but my view is it has every reason to be. Now that the industry has largely settled and agreed that AI, in fact, isn’t a threat to job security, but rather a tool for augmentation, the integration of AI into creative processes has become revolutionary. For our team, the use of AI is not about replacing human creativity, but simply about leveraging it as a tool to expedite ideation and streamline initial conceptualisation.
While some apprehension around AI and creativity is understandable, for us, it’s about utilising AI as a catalyst for innovation, a springboard for originality. It’s about leveraging AI’s ideation capabilities to fuel our creative engines, not as a final product but as a starting point, catalysing our bespoke creations.
Leveraging Automation
The opportunity that lies with automation shouldn’t be overlooked. Automation’s unassuming nature belies its pivotal position in our industry landscape. It’s not about automating creativity, but simply streamlining processes, freeing up valuable time across all levels – from producers to juniors – allowing for a more fertile ground for creativity to flourish. In the year ahead, I can anticipate these streamlined processes will allow agency partners to allocate more time to human-centric, critical thinking—a crucial shift in an era where budgets are tightening.
Social Evolution
The emergence of platforms such as TikTok and the evolution of long-established platforms including Instagram will continue to transcend from a mere leisure environment to an integral marketing avenue. What we are seeing is that brands are now fully understanding the reach of these platforms and are asking the important question of whether their content will be led by these channels, altering the dynamics of content creation.
Amid this transformative environment, and as we prepare for 2024, brands will no doubt find themselves navigating a sea of uncertainties. This is already in motion to some degree, with some brands increasing their investment in marketing and saturating the market, while others recalibrate their budgets in response to economic shifts.
As always, the nature of our industry demands adaptability and innovation. For P2 Content Creators, our journey is focused on being the best collaborator for those who share our vision—a vision that sees beyond the trends, embracing change, and redefining standards in video content creation. The new era demands not just evolution but a proactive embrace of change—a commitment to redefining standards, navigating uncertainties, and continually shaping the future of content creation in the ever-dynamic sphere of marketing.
Please login with linkedin to commentP2 Content Creators
Latest News
Why Advertisers Cannot Overlook The Benefits Of Generative AI
Are you a little late to the generative AI party? Well, pull your popper & toot your whistle to this essential read.
Reddit Recap Reveals That Aussies Went Nuts For The Tillies, Eurovision And, Erm, Finance
Reddit’s annual Recap report has revealed the issues and moments that captured Australia’s collective mind over 2023 with, naturally, the Matildas featuring high on the list. The inaugural Australia-hosted Women’s World Cup saw Aussies glued to the footy (or, indeed soccer) with one enterprising user capturing the moment that Cortnee Vine scored the winner against […]
Zeno Group Australia Bolsters Client Offerings With An Expanded Creative Services Portfolio & New Senior Leader
Zeno Australia has announced expanded creative design capabilities and the appointment of Jim Michell (lead image) to its senior leadership team. The new moves support strong growth in the region. Zeno Australia’s clients, including Abano Healthcare, Motorola and Yorkshire Tea, can now tap into a suite of creative design services to augment the agency’s work […]
Spikes Asia Announces Its 2024 Jury Line-Up
Spikes Asia, APAC’s most prestigious and sought-after Award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has revealed its 2024 Jury line-up today. The 93 industry experts from across 18 markets represent APAC’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. 2024 sees the highest representation from brands, including Budweiser, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and, for the first […]
Assembled Media Inks TikTok Creator Campaign for BIC
Assembled Media, is drawing upon the creative power of TikTok Creator Marketplace to help generate unique, impactful content for iconic stationery brand, BIC. The social activation campaign titled ‘A Pen for Every Side of You’ promotes the flexibility of BIC’s 4 Colours pen and is active nationwide on the BIC Stationery TikTok account. The campaign […]
Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Sign Up For Taronga Zoo
With animals proving a ratings winner for the networks yet again, we're expecting odd marsupial cooking mash-ups soon.
If You Can’t Beat The System, Cheat The System: Hardhat Launches ‘Cheat Codes For Challenger Brands’.
Independent creative and CX agency Hardhat has launched an Australian-first suite of growth accelerators; ‘Cheat Codes for Challenger Brands’.
Melinda Petrunoff: Pinterest Predicts Is A “Cheat Sheet” For 2024
Pinterest reckons jellyfish & moody cowboys will be big in 2024. Refused to be drawn on the return of shoulder pads.
IAB Launches Fourth Module In Its Marketing Measurement Innovation Series
IAB Australia has launched ‘Evolution in Market Mix Modelling’, the fourth module in its Marketing Measurement Innovation Series, which has been developed by IAB Australia’s Ad Effectiveness Council. The module explores what is driving the increased use of MMM and how the technique is evolving with advances in computing power and machine learning to provide […]
Scope3 Expands Carbon Measurement Capabilities To Include DOOH Advertising
Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform leading the decarbonisation of media and advertising, announced the addition of digital out-of-home (DOOH) to its emissions measurement. With DOOH ad spending predicted to grow from $17B in 2023 to nearly $24B by 2028, measuring this channel brings us one step closer to understanding the total impact of digital advertising […]
VOZ Enters Final Phase Of Total TV Viewing
This headline can be made so much more appealing by reading it with a Darth Vader-like inflection.
Selfies! Swipes! Scrolling! It’s The Best Of The Best Social Media Directors, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Social media's far more than faffing about with videos of the office dog, as these digital maestros attest.
Thinkerbell Unveils Pringles “Shoot From The Chip” After Winning Competitive Pitch
Other than heroin, nicotine and Sex In The City re-runs, is there anything more addictive than the Pringle chip?
Now Open For Registration – NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific
NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific, is now open for online registrations for the main conference. Jointly organized by the National Retail Federation and Comexposium, Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will take place from 11 – 13 June, 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore and is expected to draw thousands […]
“He Cannot Die Without People Knowing What He’s Done”: Alan Jones Accused Of Indecently Assaulting Young Men
As sad as it is to say about these unsavoury allegations, why does it not come as any real surprise?
B&T TV – Jasmin Bedir On Why Trade Media Needs To “Drop The Shade”
Much like the arrival of tequila shots, you know you're in for a rollicking good time when Jasmin Bedir gets involved.
Kmart Does Christmas Via Dentsu Creative
Kmart is always B&T's one-stop shop at Christmas. Particularly for people we don't overly like.
Wavemaker Promotes James Boardman To Chief Strategy Officer
James Boardman amps up his Dungeons & Dragons creds as he's named Wavemaker's chief strategy officer.
When It Doesn’t Feel So Good Being Bad – It’s 2023’s Top Banned Ads
Other than a Cannes Lion, there's arguably no greater honour in advertising than getting your ad banned by a watchdog.
Taylor Swift Named Time’s Person Of The Year, Beating Out Putin, King Charles & Barbie!
Did you spend 172 hours staring at your computer screen & still didn't get Taylor Swift tickets? Stare some more here.
Petbarn & Greencross Vets Create Live Parasite Tracking Tool Via Howatson+Company
Could your incessant itch & dark urine actually be a sign of parasite infestation? Mark this as a must read.
Imogen Hewitt Promoted To Publicis’ Chief Media Officer ANZ
Imogen Hewitt's ascendancy at Publicis continues apace. Not that she's to be known as Dame Imogen Hewitt.
Icon Agency Nabs Michael Knox From Think HQ
We're still three weeks off the 31st, but already it's a "new year, new me" for Michael Knox as he joins Icon Agency.
James Warburton Resigns From Seven
James Warburton calls time on his Seven career. Also refusing all calls from Rugby Australia.
DBC2 Appoints Jason Fisher To Newly Created Role Of CEO
Following a period of significant client growth, leading auto marketing agency, DBC2 has appointed Jason Fisher (lead image) to the newly created role of CEO. The appointment is part of DBC2’s long term growth strategy ahead of the agency announcing a brand refresh and expanded proposition in early-2024. As a new shareholder of the business, […]
ACCC To Crackdown On Influencers & Businesses For Misleading Advertising & Dodgy Reviews
ACCC announces crackdown on dodgy influencers and online reviews. Which, it must be said, is their job.
Alastair Baker Promoted To Havas’ National Head Of Planning
Havas' Alastair Baker has a spring in his step and a song in his heart today following work promotion.
Three New Hires At Amplify
Extra pressure on Amplify's Nescafé Blend 43 catering tin today with the arrival of three new recruits.
Troye Sivan Named GQ’s Man Of The Year
Shannon Noll once again savagely cruelled by the GQ judges as KFC work goes unrecognised at Man Of The Year awards.
Indy Clinton, The Matildas & Fitzroy Garage Party Honoured At 2023 TikTok Awards
B&T a lucky attendee at last night's TikTok Awards. Disappointed not to see any cats playing piano, however.
Digital Advertising Excellence: A Blueprint For Maximum Engagement & Sustainability
Much like the importance of daily flossing, this is a gentle reminder of the damage crap creative can do.
What Are You Waiting For?! Enter TikTok Young Lions Now!
We're certainly not young, talented and trendy but you likely are, so enter the TikTok Young Lions comp!
Boomtown’s Final Masterclass Of 2023 Attended By Almost 100 Media Reps
Don’t treat regional media as a charity, but a real growth opportunity: That’s the message from Boomtown’s final masterclass of 2023, attended by almost 100 media industry representatives from across the nation. The masterclass was part of a series of educational sessions, delivered by Boomtown, the media collective championing advertising in regional Australia. The sessions […]
Mister Cartoon & Turtle Wax Partnership Launches In Australia & New Zealand Via DIJGTAL
DIJGTAL launches ‘The Art of Car Care’, an exciting partnership between renowned LA street artist and icon, Mister Cartoon and Turtle Wax in Australia and New Zealand.
GTA VI Trailer Smashes YouTube Viewership Records
This trailer marks great news for spotty teenagers and socially awkward people around the world.
REVEALED: The Staggering Rental Price Network Seven Paid In Exchange For Bruce Lehrmann Interview
Wish Mr Lehrmann would simply disappear from your TV screens and newsfeeds? Alas, B&T's not seeing it anytime soon.