Love Island Winner Tina Provis Joins Red Havas’s New Influencer Division

Red Havas, the micronetwork of borderless merged media agencies, today announced the global launch of SWAY by Red Havas, a specialist end-to-end influencer marketing division.

Born out of Australia, the global offering aims to enhance the agency’s existing influencer practice that boasts an already impressive roster of influencer-led work, including the likes of spirits brands Hendrick’s Gin and Monkey Shoulder, motoring giants Lexus and Toyota, and iconic Australian favourites MILO and Hungry Jack’s. In fusing PR, content, social and experiential, the specialist division will develop creative influencer campaigns that deliver tangible business impact that cut through the noise.

The launch of SWAY coincides with the appointment Tina Provis – former Redster, Love Island winner, and accomplished creator, Provis returns to Red Havas bringing a wealth of experience to the table. Having successfully navigated the worlds of PR and influencer marketing, she possesses invaluable insights from both agency and creator perspectives. With a following of over 260,000 on Instagram and TikTok, Provis, alongside influencer and creator specialists, will lead the charge in executing Red Havas’ offering.

Provis commented; “They say life isn’t linear, and my career to date speaks for itself. A kickstart into the PR industry and a reality show or two later, I find myself with a unique industry experience that lands me between PR professional and content creator. I’m excited to be bringing this to our dedicated influencer offering at Red Havas.”

SWAY by Red Havas is the result of increasing recognition of influencer marketing as a performance channel, and encompasses global centers of excellence in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East. Provis will join part of the global leadership group for SWAY.

“More brands than ever before are adapting their broader strategy and communications to include significant influencer activity,” said James Wright, global CEO of the Red Havas Group and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.

“Some even put influencer marketing front and center, recognizing them as a full-funnel marketing channel. It’s no longer about just a paid transaction. Brands are building long-term relationships with influencers who are advocating their messages and experience. In launching SWAY by Red Havas, we’ve evolved our distinct borderless merged media model to ensure influencer work has its own dedicated seat at the table.”

Wright adds, “Across the Red Havas Group we have been working in this area for a number of years now and presently are working with more than 100 brands and organizations on their influencer activity, so it’s a natural next step to formalize and focus on this as a global practice.”

The SWAY specialists will also drive the influencer agenda at an industry level through annual market-leading trends and insights, creative workshops led by the in-house specialists, and panels with partner talent agents.