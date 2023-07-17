Love Island Winner Tina Provis Joins Red Havas’s New Influencer Division

Love Island Winner Tina Provis Joins Red Havas’s New Influencer Division
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Red Havas, the micronetwork of borderless merged media agencies, today announced the global launch of SWAY by Red Havas, a specialist end-to-end influencer marketing division.

    Born out of Australia, the global offering aims to enhance the agency’s existing influencer practice that boasts an already impressive roster of influencer-led work, including the likes of spirits brands Hendrick’s Gin and Monkey Shoulder, motoring giants Lexus and Toyota, and iconic Australian favourites MILO and Hungry Jack’s. In fusing PR, content, social and experiential, the specialist division will develop creative influencer campaigns that deliver tangible business impact that cut through the noise.

    The launch of SWAY coincides with the appointment Tina Provis – former Redster, Love Island winner, and accomplished creator, Provis returns to Red Havas bringing a wealth of experience to the table. Having successfully navigated the worlds of PR and influencer marketing, she possesses invaluable insights from both agency and creator perspectives. With a following of over 260,000 on Instagram and TikTok, Provis, alongside influencer and creator specialists, will lead the charge in executing Red Havas’ offering.

    Provis commented; “They say life isn’t linear, and my career to date speaks for itself. A kickstart into the PR industry and a reality show or two later, I find myself with a unique industry experience that lands me between PR professional and content creator. I’m excited to be bringing this to our dedicated influencer offering at Red Havas.”

    SWAY by Red Havas is the result of increasing recognition of influencer marketing as a performance channel, and encompasses global centers of excellence in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East. Provis will join part of the global leadership group for SWAY.

    “More brands than ever before are adapting their broader strategy and communications to include significant influencer activity,” said James Wright, global CEO of the Red Havas Group and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.

    “Some even put influencer marketing front and center, recognizing them as a full-funnel marketing channel. It’s no longer about just a paid transaction. Brands are building long-term relationships with influencers who are advocating their messages and experience. In launching SWAY by Red Havas, we’ve evolved our distinct borderless merged media model to ensure influencer work has its own dedicated seat at the table.”

    Wright adds, “Across the Red Havas Group we have been working in this area for a number of years now and presently are working with more than 100 brands and organizations on their influencer activity, so it’s a natural next step to formalize and focus on this as a global practice.”

    The SWAY specialists will also drive the influencer agenda at an industry level through annual market-leading trends and insights, creative workshops led by the in-house specialists, and panels with partner talent agents.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    red havas

    Latest News

    Elon Musk Says July “A Bit More Promising” After Ad Revenues Drop By 50%
    • Technology

    Elon Musk Says July “A Bit More Promising” After Ad Revenues Drop By 50%

    Elon Musk has been in a continual battle to make Twitter’s cashflow positive since he took over the social media site last year. He seems to think July, nine months after he took charge, could be the fateful month. Of course, he said that June could be the month in March. The company has failed […]

    Photo sign made by human hands on blurred sunset sky as background
    • Technology

    IAS Launches Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement For Google Video Partners

    Integral Ad Science (IAS) has expanded its Total Media Quality for Google Video Partners (GVP) offering with brand safety and suitability measurement on GVP inventory. IAS said the new measurement offering will give advertisers the confidence to share their video ads on publisher websites and mobile apps beyond YouTube. GVP consists of publisher websites and […]

    Sabio Launches Grant Program To Propel Campaigns For Change
    • Marketing

    Sabio Launches Grant Program To Propel Campaigns For Change

    Sabio will launch a new Campaign for Change grant program, awarding not-for-profit and profit-with-purpose organisations a services grant to the value of $5,000 or $10,000 respectively. With applications launching on Monday 17 July, the newly launched grant program is curated to support organisations that are committed to driving an impact and will arm purpose-led businesses […]

    Kate Browne Is Here To Save Australians Thousands In Household Expenses Via Compare Club
    • Marketing

    Kate Browne Is Here To Save Australians Thousands In Household Expenses Via Compare Club

    Financial marketplace and advice company Compare Club, has today announced Kate Browne as its new head of research & insights. In the newly created role, Browne will be one of the public faces of the brand, using the business’s data and understanding of the financial challenges facing millions of households to lead campaigns with the aim […]

    Wellcom Appoints Fresh Creative Director
    • Marketing

    Wellcom Appoints Fresh Creative Director

    Creative and Integrated Production agency Wellcom has appointed Oliver Hammerton as its new creative director. In his new role, Hammerton will lead creative for the agency and its clients to deliver diverse, innovative content, that seamlessly bridges the gap between creative and production. He has an extensive background in film, music, fashion, and advertising across […]

    Toyota Engages In “Deceptive Greenwashing Practices”: Greenpeace
    • Advertising

    Toyota Engages In “Deceptive Greenwashing Practices”: Greenpeace

    Greenpeace has slammed Toyota’s Australian arm in its submission to the government’s greenwashing inquiry. The climate charity said that it believes the automaker engages in a wide range of deceptive greenwashing practices as it “vastly” overstates the sustainability of its cars and its commitment to clean transport. In particular, Greenpeace said that Toyota’s net zero […]

    Image lead story Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney
    • Campaigns

    Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney

    Wise, the fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, has launched its first Australian Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney. The OOH advertisements can be seen on Sydney’s light rail, trains, around certain train stations and digital billboards at bus stops around the CBD and Sydney international airport. It follows the brand’s relaunch in March with a new […]