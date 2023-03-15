Karl Stefanovic: “I’m A Big Believer In Resilience. I’ve Been Pummelled By Sunrise For 20 years”

Karl Stefanovic, candidly spoke about the importance of resilience at today’s Destination Australia conference, hosted by Tourism Australia.

“I’m a big believer in resilience. I’ve been pummelled by Sunrise for 20 years yet still believe there’s a bright future for television,” Stefanovic said in a conversation with Senator Don Farrell at the conference.

The TV presenter is co-host of the Nine Network’s breakfast program Today and presents for 60 Minutes.

The slot means he is regularly pitted up against Seven’s Sunrise, which describes itself as “Australia’s number 1 breakfast show”.

Here at B&T we salute anyone who can laugh at themselves (although obviously we always win so its not something we’ve personally experienced..).